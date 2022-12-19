Top 3 nutritional deficiencies in children that you must know about

Adequate nutrition is essential for the growth and development of children. But, a large number of kids do not get enough vitamins and minerals and tend to encounter nutritional deficiencies. Here, we tell parents about various nutritional deficiencies that are commonly seen. Take note of them and make sure your child is getting enough nutrition from their diet.

“A nutrient deficiency or micronutrient malnutrition in children is seen when there is an inadequate intake of a specific nutrient as the body doesn’t absorb a specific nutrient properly. Nutritional deficiencies can invite a plethora of health problems such as improper growth, digestive issues, skin problems, and poor bone development,” said Dr Vrushali Bichkar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune.

Here are top 3 common deficiencies in children and what you can do about them

Iron deficiency: A child requires iron for carrying out various body functions. It is a part of hemoglobin, a protein that is responsible for delivering oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body where it assists the muscles in the storage and oxygen usage. Thus, it helps to transfer oxygen to the body cells. Iron deficiency can lead to anemia in children which can later cause lethargy and improper cognitive functioning. The sources of iron are seafood, beans, peas, lentils, dark green leafy vegetables, and dried fruits.

It is important to have good nutrition (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is important to have good nutrition (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Vitamin D Deficiency: It is seen due to less exposure to the sun. But, it is a fat-soluble vitamin that is essential for the absorption of calcium (along with iron, magnesium, phosphate, and zinc) in the gastrointestinal tract. Proper vitamin D intake is essential for bone growth and keeping problems such as rickets, and osteoporosis at bay. The symptoms of it are irritability, slow growth, muscle pain, back and thigh pain, bone tenderness, and tiredness. Aside from supplementation, having egg yolks and fatty fish (salmon, mackerel) can be helpful to manage vitamin D deficiency.

Also Read | Essential nutrients for women at every age

Calcium deficiency: Calcium allows the mineralisation of bones and teeth, which is needed during the period of growth and development. Calcium deficiency can lead to problems with the child’s heart, nerves, and muscles. The child will have low bone mineral density. Low calcium intake can affect muscle functioning, heart regulation, blood clotting, enzyme functioning, and the transmission of nervous system messages through the body. Get enough calcium from milk, dark leafy green vegetables, tofu, fish (salmon and sardines), nuts, seeds, white beans, chickpeas, almonds, makhana, and fortified cereals.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.