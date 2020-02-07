Tips to tackle back and neck pain during breastfeeding

Breastfeeding mothers often suffer from back and neck pain. (Source: Getty Images) Breastfeeding mothers often suffer from back and neck pain. (Source: Getty Images)

If you are breastfeeding your child, you may have a sore neck or experience back pain after sitting for long, feeding the baby.

While feeding, mothers tend to crane their neck to look at their baby or hunch over to find the right position to feed. Sitting in the incorrect posture while feeding can lead to a sore back. Besides, if you were already suffering from back pain during pregnancy, it can continue even after delivery especially when you feed the child.

You cannot stop breastfeeding your child, of course, as it it the baby’s chief source of nutrition and helps build immunity. So, how do you tackle back pain during breastfeeding? Here are some tips you can keep in mind:

1. Choose the right breastfeeding position

The breastfeeding position plays an important role in managing back pain. There are various breastfeeding positions, from side-lying hold to koala hold, which you can try to see if you and your baby are comfortable. You can also keep changing your breastfeeding position frequently to give your muscles some rest. Avoid leaning forward too much while feeding.

2. Use pillows

Even when you are sitting in a comfortable breastfeeding position, make sure to use some pillows for supporting your back. You can also bring the baby closer to you by using pillows, to avoid neck pain.

3. Choose your chair carefully

Experts suggest that breastfeeding mothers should select a firm chair on which they can sit upright rather than a cushioned one or a soft couch or it can cause more back pain.

4. Exercise

While your baby takes a nap, utilise the time to do some stretching exercises, especially those that work on your back muscles. You can also practice yoga to keep your body fit and relieve yourself from stress.

5. Drink water

Dehydration can aggravate body pain, so make sure you drink enough water each day. Taking care of yourself is equally essential if you want to be able to take proper care of your baby.

6. Take breaks in between feeding

Do not sit for hours at a stretch. In between feedings, get up and take a walk around the house or outside for a few minutes. This will help you de-stress and avoid having a core back.

7. Use hot compress

In case of back pain, breastfeeding mothers can also use hot compress for 15-20 mins at a time, according to experts. This will help reduce the upper and lower back pain for a while.

