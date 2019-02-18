5 tips for an easy and smooth labour, from a gynae

By Dr Rita Bakshi

Most to-be-mothers we meet are truly exhilarated with the news of their pregnancy. As happy as they are, they are also troubled and worried about how excruciating and difficult the whole process of labour can be. The throbbing pain during labour is caused by contractions of uterus muscles and the burden and pressure on the cervix. Women can feel cramps in the abdomen and back.

There are numerous ways to ensure that the prospective mother undergoes her delivery with ease, but almost all of the prep for the baby’s arrival actually starts a lot before the actual contractions do. However, do consult your personal physician before embarking on any exercise routine. So, here are some tips for a smooth and an easy labour:

Yoga

It is very important for the mother to practice yoga when she is pregnant. Doing yoga has innumerable benefits for the mother and her baby as it ensures proper bowel movement. Yoga braces and prepares the body to be flexible during labour as the positions keep the pelvis moveable and open for a stress-free arrival of the baby. Yoga also calms the mind of the mother. Also, it is essential that the mother continues yoga even after her delivery.

Foods

It is very essential that a prospective mother consumes a diet rich in proteins. Foods like fresh fruits and leafy vegetables are a must for pregnant women to consume. Vitamins A, B, C and E ensure the balance of hormones in the later stages of pregnancy and tone the uterus to have a speedy normal delivery. Vitamin K helps in clotting of the blood and lessens the probabilities of having a haemorrhage after birth, which can be dangerous for the mother.

Sleep

The expecting mother must sleep adequately while she is pregnant as she might not be able to once the baby arrives. She should sleep for at least eight hours every day to ensure a smoother labour experience. Labour requires the mother to be calm and composed and being well-rested can help.

Massage

A massage often works wonders for many. A regular massage in pregnancy helps in relaxing tight muscles. It is also great if the massage happens in the perineum as this shall prepare the vagina for the upcoming pressure.

Squats

Squats are the most effective exercise for a pregnant woman as it is considered to be the best exercise for easy labour. It is suggested to do 15 to 20 squats daily for expecting mothers to have a great delivery experience as it helps in pushing the baby down towards the cervix. Thus, squats help in faster and smoother childbirth.

(The writer is Senior Gynaecologist and Founder, International Fertility Centre.)