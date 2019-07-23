Teething in babies: Signs to watch out for, tips to soothe

Your baby’s primary teeth start emerging from the gums between four to seven months of age and is known as teething. The symptoms of teething are usually known to show up about three to five days before the tooth becomes visible but can make your baby uncomfortable. Watch out for these common symptoms of teething in babies:

1. Biting

Teething babies tend to bite more on toys and even fingers to relieve the pressure they feel on their gums.

2. Increased drooling

This is one of the common signs of teething. That said, excessive drooling can indicate health complications like diarrhea, which can lead to diaper rash. Consult your doctor immediately in such cases.

3. Crying and irritability

The baby is usually more cranky and fussy during the teething process because of the tender, swollen gums.

4. Fever

Your baby might experience a slightly raised temperature (less than 101 degrees Fahrenheit) during teething. Contact your doctor if the body temperature rises beyond this and persists.

5. Sleep disruption

During this time, babies may also find it difficult to sleep at night or during nap time because of the discomfort your little one might feel from swelling and soreness.

How to soothe a teething baby

Follow these tips to soothe your teething baby:

1. Try putting something cold in your baby’s mouth like a cold pacifier, cool water or clean wet washcloth.

2. Don’t stop your baby from chewing or biting but make sure whatever he or she puts in the mouth in safe and clean.

3. You can also massage on your baby’s gums and rub them with your clean finger. Massaging your baby’s gums before each feeding may keep her from biting while breastfeeding.

4. Call the doctor in case of abnormal symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, rashes, excess fever or cough and congestion.