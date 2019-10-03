Smelly teens? Here are tips to practice good hygiene

By Dipali Mathur Dayal

If teenage years were to be described in three words, they would be ‘the wonder years’. Adolescents go through a world of change between the ages of 13 to 19. As soon as they hit puberty, the skin and scalp become oilier, the body gets sweatier and there is facial hair and pubic hair sprouting for the first time. As the body grows and changes, its cleanliness and hygiene needs to transform as well. It is, thus, important for parents to pay more attention to their children’s hygiene habits to make sure they are healthy and happy.

It is thus important to understand what good hygiene for teens entails. Here’s looking at some good hygiene tips for active teens.

Bathing

A daily shower and twice a day during summers is advisable for teens who tend to sweat more. While bathing, it is essential to focus on the underarm area where sweat tends to accumulate and causes body odour. Skin is the largest organ of the body and studies estimate that we absorb nearly 60 per cent of what’s slathered on the skin. Thus, it is important to use only those products that are safe and dermatologically tested for them. So a soap or a bodywash of their choice is a good idea for them to enjoy their bathing time.

Deodorising

As mentioned above, sweating is a major problem for active teens because the sweat glands become more active during puberty. The problem of excessive sweating and body odour can take a toll on their confidence and cause unnecessary embarrassment. Thus, young adults should be introduced to effective and safe deodorants that can make them feel fresh and active every day. Parents must ensure that they only use deodorants that are free of harmful chemicals like triclosans, sulfates, parabens or any other toxins.

Skincare

Another word to describe teenage years — acne! This is one of the biggest challenges that puberty throws at young boys and girls. Acne is caused when the skin’s pores become clogged with sweat and dirt. Unfortunately, this is more common in teens who are on the go throughout the day. To avoid an embarrassing and painful acne situation, they must wash their face twice a day with a safe and efficient face wash. To protect their tender skin, parents must ensure that they use only toxin-free face washes. They can also use face packs to further purify the skin and keep it clear.

Oral care

Teenagers with active social lives do not want to be bogged down by bad breath or toothache. Plus, cavities or root canals are not too much fun either. All these issues can be solved if kids practice proper oral care. Regular brushing and flossing are essential to ward off bad breath and tooth problems. Further, teenagers must also focus on good nutrition to avoid tooth decay. Avoiding sugary foods like sweets and fizzy drinks can help keep the teeth in impeccable condition.

Apart from these, parents must also help young adults understand personal hygiene practices such as shaving for boys and period care for girls. Teenage is a tricky time for all, but with the right guidance from parents, they can thrive through this age and grow up into well-rounded individuals.

(The writer is Co-Founder of Super Smelly.)