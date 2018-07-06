Superfoods: Health benefits of turmeric for kids

Turmeric, the superfood! Turmeric, the superfood!

By Dr. Partap Chauhan

Turmeric, also known by its scientific name of Curcuma longa, is one of the most celebrated superfoods in the world. People everywhere, from Indians using turmeric as an essential food ingredient to Westerners sipping on Ayurveda-inspired golden lattes, swear by the amazing benefits of this turbo-charged spice that is native to India. Thousands of years ago, our ancient sages discovered its healing properties. According to Ayurveda, turmeric balances all the “doshas”, cleanses the blood, purges toxins from the body, strengthens digestion and keeps the nervous system healthy and the skin glowing.

What makes turmeric a wonder spice is that it is nutritionally rich and its health benefits extend across all age groups. It is as helpful for an elderly patient suffering from arthritis as it is for a child with asthma.

Children face number of health problems due to their young age and low immunity compared to adults, right from illnesses like asthma to sports injuries. Next time you are faced with a sick child, try turmeric. Here are five ways according to Ayurveda in which this golden yellow herb can benefit a child:

Healthy respiratory system

Turmeric is anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic, which is why it is great for asthmatic children. Boil a cup of milk with 1 teaspoon of turmeric in it and give it to your child once a day. It will remove mucus and relieve chest congestion, allowing the child to breathe easy.

Disease-free skin

For common skin infections like rashes, acne and itching, turmeric is very beneficial. You can mix honey and turmeric and apply the paste on the site of the infection. To treat fungal infection in children, mix one teaspoon turmeric powder with one teaspoon Aloe vera and apply over the infected area.

Sharp Brain

A research published in the American Journal of Epidemiology showed that people who consumed turmeric regularly had better cognitive functions. Turmeric can help the developing brain of children and boost academic performance.

Active Senses

Turmeric decongests the nasal tract and stops nosebleeds. Mix ghee with turmeric and apply on the inner lining of the nose. Doing this will clear the sinuses and restore the sense of smell. For relief in conjunctivitis, take one part turmeric and mix it with 20 parts clean water. Dip a clean cloth in this solution and cover the eyes. This will keep the eyes healthy, clear and pain-free.

Strong Immunity

Turmeric has a strong immune-modulatory effect. Giving a cup of turmeric milk regularly will ensure that your child does not become ill frequently.

(The writer is Director, Jiva Ayurveda and an author, public speaker, TV personality and Ayurved Acharya.)