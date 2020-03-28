Summer skincare guide for pregnant women

Pregnancy brings with it many changes in the body. (Source: Getty Images) Pregnancy brings with it many changes in the body. (Source: Getty Images)

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases in a woman’s life – one that brings with it many joyful moments. Incorporating the right skincare products can help pregnant women sidestep common skin problems such as skin irritation, stretch marks, pregnancy acne and stretched skin. Since the skin is the largest organ of our body, it is really important to ensure that skincare products one uses do not contain harmful chemicals or toxins which could harm you or your baby. With little preparation and these simple tips, you will be able to enjoy your summer pregnancy.

Stay hydrated

Drinking water is not only essential for your body, it also ensures that your skin stays moisturised and healthy. Pregnant women can also look at drinking coconut water, infusing water with mint leaves or seasonal fruits to flavour water or an occasional lemonade to keep themselves cool in the heat.

Take care of pigmentation and dark spots

Changes in hormones during pregnancy can bring about melasma or dark spots as a result of increased pigmentation. Choose face creams and face serums which are rich in natural Vitamin C, which has great antioxidant properties that can brighten the skin and reduce pigmentation. Don’t skimp on your skincare routine during pregnancy. Instead, choose natural or organic products to cleanse, moisturise and maintain your skin’s health.

Use sunscreen when you step out

During pregnancy, it is advisable to never step out without sunscreen as your skin is more sensitive to the sun at this time. Don’t forget to wear a mineral-based sunscreen that offers SPF 50+ protection from UV-A and UV-B rays. Avoid sunscreens with benzophenone, homosalate, octinoxate, octyl-methoxycinnamate or oxybenzone in them as they can penetrate the skin and some of them work as endocrine-disruptors and interfere with normal fetal development. Instead, choose mineral-based sunscreens with Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide which sit on the surface of the skin and deflect the rays without getting absorbed in the body. Before stepping out, make sure you are wearing comfortable clothes, a hat and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays.

Load up on moisturiser

Pregnancy brings with it rapid weight gain and stretched skin which can lead to dryness and stretch marks. Dry summer air and heat can sap your skin of much-needed moisture. It is important to use natural oils such as seabuckthorn, jojoba and rosehip and body butter to give deep nourishment and hydration, which not only prevents stretch marks but gives skin elasticity and reduces itching. Don’t forget to moisturise other parts of your body such as knees, elbows and nipples as they too tend to become drier.

Relieve swollen ankles and tired feet

Pregnancy brings with it many changes in the body and swollen ankles is one of them. Get relief from swollen ankles and tired feet by massaging them with a foot cream which increases blood circulation and relieves stress. Soaking feet in Epsom salts can also give relief from swelling and inflammation.

Prevent pimple breakouts and acne

If your skin is prone to acne, chances are it may become more of an irritant during pregnancy due to hormonal changes and excess oil secretion. Choose a face wash and face mask that has natural clays and activated charcoal in it. While clays will absorb excess oil and remove sebum from your skin, the activated charcoal will exfoliate the skin which opens clogged pores and minimise their appearance.

(The author is founder & CEO, The Moms co.)

