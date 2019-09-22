Managing stress to eating right: 7 ways to combat the risk of infertility

By Dr Shweta Goswami

Many people in India are struggling from infertility and they all have different stories to tell about their infertility journey. Today, the lifestyle we follow is the biggest culprit for rising cases of infertility.

Here are some tips that will help you combat the risk of infertility:

1. Go for a walk

Walking is an ideal pre-conception exercise. It is a great cardiovascular exercise especially if you keep a reasonable pace and it also helps to tone your legs, back and tummy. All these are very important in treating infertility as being fit is the most integral part of your conception plan. So, go for a regular walk in the morning and evening.

2. Sugar is the biggest enemy

Every time you eat foods that are high in sugar, your pancreas produces insulin to convert the sugar in your blood into energy. And if this is repeated frequently, you may develop insulin resistance which results in diabetes. High levels of insulin slow down the ovulation process and cause PCOS, which further contributes to infertility issues.

3. Eating right is significant in your fertility journey

Too many of us are eating too late in the day or when we go to bed at night. Eating at the right time is important. Also, it is very important for a woman to follow a balanced diet, which is full of multivitamins and minerals. Try to make your dishes mainly plant-based, with a little high-quality meat included in your weekly diet. Cook mainly with second-pressed olive oil and use cold-pressed oils to add to food after cooking.

4. Keep stress at bay

Too much stress is bad for your physical and mental health. Stress suppresses ovulation in women, reduces sperm count in men and lowers libido in both. So, give your body and mind some enough rest. Listening to some soothing sounds like sea movement, waterfalls and rainforest noises, can also eliminate stress.

5. Limit usage of electronic devices

Electronic devices such as laptops, computers and phones should be avoided, especially at night as the radiation harms your fertility. Instead of working on laptops or sticking to your phone, invest your time in your partner.

6. Is your biological clock ticking?

Natural pregnancy is any day better. It’s hard to know the right time to plan your pregnancy. Should you wait another two months, six months or do something now? Women are most fertile in their early 20s and their fertility declines with age. From the age of 35, this fall becomes steeper. The more “fertility aware” you are the better, so you can make an informed decision and be aware that it might take you longer to conceive.

7. Seek medical help

You are the best person to make decisions about your body. When you think everything is going out of control, it’s best to seek a fertility specialist’s advice on your fertility.

(The author is Sr Consultant, IVF from Jaypee and Cloudnine Hospital, Noida and Medical Director at Zeeva Fertility Clinic.)