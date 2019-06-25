Staying up late can reduce chances of fathering children, study finds

Those men who are trying to have a baby with their partner might have to give up staying awake till late at night to increase chances of conception or so says a study.

Advertising

How does that work? Men who go to bed early, before 10:30 pm, are almost four times more likely to have good quality sperm as compared to those whose sleep at 11:30 pm or later, as per the study.

Studies in the past have shown how sleep can affect fertility in both men and women. Although there is no scientific proof connecting the two directly, the part of the brain which controls sleep and the hormones related to it also controls ovulation and sperm formation, thereby impacting them.

Sleep deprivation can cause the sperm to overreact and attack the sperm. “The reasons could be psychological as sleep-deprived men suffer mores stress and that can have an impact on fertility,” co-author and professor Hans Jakob Ingerslev was quoted as saying.

Advertising

Also Read| Can waking up early in the morning increase your chances of getting pregnant?

“They should think about what is keeping them up and try to change their habits, whether it’s binge-watching Netflix or sending emails. Going to bed earlier with their partner may also increase their opportunity for sex, improving their chances of success further,” Dr Raj Mathur, consultant gynaecologist, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, said.

Researchers found that men who went to bed early were 2.75 times more likely to have normal sperm than those with bedtime between 11 pm and 11.29 pm. Again, the sperm quality of those men who slept for less than seven hours was inferior to those who slept for that duration, found the study.

Ideally, a man or woman should have up to seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep while keeping a fixed sleeping time. Good sleep ensures normal sperm, boosting the ability to have a baby naturally.