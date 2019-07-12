Soni Razdan smoked when pregnant with Alia: How cigarettes can harm an unborn baby

Actress Soni Razdan recently revealed that she smoked for a film when she was pregnant with her second child Alia Bhatt.

Advertising

In a tweet, the Yours Truly actress shared how she “smoked soooo many cigarettes” without knowing she was pregnant, for a scene in the 1993 movie Gumrah, in which she co-starred with Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt.

“One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles. Was such a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories. Was also pregnant with Alia at the time and didn’t know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked soooo many cigarettes.” wrote Soni Razdan.

Also Read| Shaheen Bhatt experienced depression at 12. How do you tell if your child is sad or depressed?

Advertising

Why smoking during pregnancy is harmful

Smoking during pregnancy can lead to a lot of health complications including sudden bleeding and sudden foetal death. In fact, a study based on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s birth/infant death data between 2007 and 2011 found out that one cigarette a day can double the chance of sudden unexpected death of the baby.

Even passive smoking during pregnancy can be harmful. Research shows that cohabiting with a smoker can pose greater risk of developing high blood pressure. It can also increase the risk of the unborn baby developing congential heart (an abnormality in the heart that develops before birth) defects.