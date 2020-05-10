Some yoga asanas to try with your child this Mother’s Day

In Bhastrika Pranayama, you have to take the exact time you took to inhale, to exhale. (Source: Grand Master Akshar) In Bhastrika Pranayama, you have to take the exact time you took to inhale, to exhale. (Source: Grand Master Akshar)

By Grand Master Akshar

The pious bond between a mother and her child begins much before the child takes its first breath. The secure embryo inside the womb senses every emotion and thought the mother undergoes. For nine long months, the mother’s womb is the child’s universe.

As the baby grows from a minute cell to a football-sized fetus, the mother, too, goes through various physical, emotional and psychological changes. Variations in the levels of hormones such as progesterone and estrogen, alter her mood. She develops maternal feelings of wholehearted love and fervent protection for her child. She continuously consumes only that which is beneficial to the child while keeping her interests at bay.

The excruciating pain experienced while giving birth is incomparable to the joy the child’s face brings to the mother when she first sees it. In that instant, the mother forgets the agony of birthing and smiles with tearful eyes.

Through sleepless nights and constant supervision, the mother ensures to raise the child as healthy as possible. During this phase, the new-born develops attachment to the mother and continually seeks her embrace. They recall her protective womb and strive to feel just as homely as they felt inside.

As a guide, the mother is by the child as they walk their first steps and utter their first words. She tries her best to teach them all that is required to live life well. These initial years of training form the foundation for the child’s adult life. For the child, the mother’s lap has more insight and wisdom to offer than any school in the world. In that sense, a mother is considered to be the first Guru to the child.

Yoga can prove to be rewarding to strengthen and deepen the tender relationship between the mother and her child. When they practise the following techniques together, trust, communication and love multiply and flourish.

Asana

Vrikshasana

In Vrikshasana, ensure that your right leg is straight and left knee points sideways. (Source: Grand Master Akshar) In Vrikshasana, ensure that your right leg is straight and left knee points sideways. (Source: Grand Master Akshar)

Formation:

Begin by standing beside each other

Root your right leg to the ground and raise your left foot

Firmly set your left foot against your right thigh

Ensure that your right leg is straight and left knee points sideways

Join your palms and raise them up

Straighten your arms and allow your head to lie-between them

Softly breathe as you focus at a point to maintain balance and hold the posture

Alternate your leg and repeat the same

Adhomukhi Swanasana

Formation:

Place your palms shoulder-width apart on your respective mats

Extend your legs behind and point your pelvis up

Join your feet and push your heels down

Sukhasana

Formation:

Sit with your backs touching one another

Cross your legs in such a manner that your calf muscles intersect each other

Place your palms on your knees, facing up, and breathe softly

You may even practice Pranayama together in this pose

Vyayam 1

Formation :

Lie down on your mat, fold your legs and ask your child to stand near your feet

Gently keep your feet beside their navel

Ask them to lean forward

As they do so, hold their hands, straighten your knees and slowly lift them off the ground

If they can balance well, release their hands and make them feel like their flying free

Vyayam 2

Formation:

Make your child stand on an elevated surface facing away from you

Stand with your back facing theirs

Firmly cross your elbows with theirs

Lean forward, shift their weight onto your back and raise them

Pranayama

Bhastrika Pranayama

Method:

In Sukhasana, inhale slowly and fill your lungs with air

Take the exact time you took to inhale, to exhale.

Breathe in a 1:1 ratio

Anulom-Vilom Pranayama

In Anulom Vilom Pranayam, close your left nostril and exhale through your right nostril. (Source: Grand Master Akshar) In Anulom Vilom Pranayam, close your left nostril and exhale through your right nostril. (Source: Grand Master Akshar)

Method:

In Sukhasana, close your right nostril with your right thumb

Inhale deeply through your left nostril

Close your left nostril and exhale through your right nostril

Now, inhale through your right nose, close and exhale through your right nostril

Continue this cycle

Practising these techniques fortify your bond and reinforce your health. You provide your child with a conducive environment to remain transparent and friendly. Not only will the child be able to trust you with their mind and body, but you also will able to understand your child’s needs better and cater to it accordingly.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)

