What is the ideal sleeping position during pregnancy?

Pregnancy comes with a lot of changes in the body, including cramps, backaches, heartburn or shortness of breath, which can cause discomfort in sleeping. Pregnant women also need to make sure they do not harm the baby in any case while sleeping. And so, one needs to be careful about which position they are sleeping in.

Express Parenting got in touch with Dr Sushma Tomar, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, to find out about the positions ideal for sleeping during pregnancy:

What is the best sleeping position during pregnancy?

A pregnant woman should ideally lie on her left side while sleeping. “The left lateral position would be the best for sleeping during pregnancy. That’s because our blood vessels, which lie parallel to the spine will not compress in case the woman is sleeping on her left side. So, the uterus and the baby will get the best blood flow,” said Dr Tomar. While sleeping on her side, one should also bend the legs and knees and put a pillow in between. If the pregnant woman is not able to lie on her left side each time, she can opt for the right lateral position.

In case a woman is having premature pain during pregnancy in the lower abdomen, it is better to sleep without a pillow. One can also push a pillow from the left side, Dr Tomar further advised.

Sleeping on your back during pregnancy

Pregnant women should avoid sleeping on their back. “Sleeping in the straight position or on your back should be minimum or the blood vessels will be compressed by the heavy uterus. The baby will get limited blood flow and can be underweight,” said the gynaecologist.

Sleeping positions to avoid during pregnancy

Apart from avoiding sleeping on their back, pregnant women should also ensure they are not sleeping on their stomach, although it is unlikely since the belly grows, making it an uncomfortable sleeping position.