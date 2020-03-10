Skincare guide for pregnant women before and after Holi

By Ghazal Alagh

As exciting as pregnancy is, it is also a very fragile phase. You have to be extra careful about everything, including celebrating certain festivals and traditions. With Holi just around the corner, you may be wondering just how safe it for you to indulge in the celebrations. While there is no harm in playing with some colours, you need to keep in mind that your skin becomes extra-sensitive during pregnancy and may react to chemicals more quickly than before. Unfortunately, the colours that we get in the market today are laden with dangerous chemicals and contain harmful substances such as copper sulphate and mercury that will not just harm your skin but may also affect the baby via the bloodstream.

Here are some precautions that you can take before playing Holi that will go a long in way in keeping your skin healthy and your baby safe.

Use natural colours

Do not trust what you get in the market, the word “natural” is very loosely used without any authentication or certification. It’s best to prepare the colours at home. The good news is that it’s not even that difficult to make your own colours. Use flowers such as red hibiscus, organic turmeric powder, beetroot and other vegetables to get the safest form of Holi colours. Don’t hesitate to say “No” to anyone who insists on using any other colour, such as the metallic ones.

ALSO READ | ‘How I battled endometriosis to have a baby’

Oil the skin

It is very important to form a protective layer on the skin so that the colours don’t penetrate. You can apply almond oil all over the body, especially the exposed areas. Oiling the skin well will also ensure easy removal of colours after you are done playing. Make sure to apply sunscreen if you plan to play in the sun. Wearing long clothes to keep the skin covered as much as possible will go a long way in protecting your skin from the harmful effects of colours.

Don’t forget the hair

Your hair needs equal care when it comes to playing with Holi colours. The chemicals can make your hair brittle and lead to breakage. Oil the hair with coconut oil and make sure you massage the scalp as well. Don’t leave your hair open. Tie it in a braid or a bun.

Caring for your nails and lips

Apply a thick layer of petroleum jelly on the lips so that they don’t dry out from the colours. As far as your nails are concerned, it is advisable to keep them short and trimmed so that colour doesn’t get accumulated there. Apply two coats for nail colour before Holi to prevent staining.

ALSO READ | Diet tips to consider for a breastfeeding mother

These are some simple precautions you can take to ensure before playing Holi so that it doesn’t harm your skin. You can also ensure that your skin stays smooth and shiny after Holi by removing the colours and stains properly. The best way is to use natural face scrubs made of gentle ingredients such as turmeric and rose water. Avoid using chemical scrubs as they may be too harsh on the skin. Over-washing also may rob the skin of its natural moisture which can lead to acne. Always remember, while getting rid of the colours is important, it is equally important to keep the skin well moisturised. You should also avoid any cosmetic products or go for chemical facials for a few weeks as your skin is still sensitive and may be damaged by such products.

These simple tips can help keep your skin healthy and shining post Holi celebrations. But with the on-going Coronavirus crisis, it is best to avoid public gatherings. Have a happy and safe Holi in the comfort of your home with your loved ones!

(The writer is Co-founder of Mamaearth)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd