Know the 13 kinds of skin rashes that can affect children

By Dr Rahul Sharma

Skin problems in kids can vary from mild to life-threatening conditions and affect the quality of life. Common skin disorders affecting kids include the following:

1. Viral rash

Viral rashes usually appear as small reddish-pink flat or raised spots along with fever, sometimes diarrhea or cold symptoms. They spread on both sides of the chest, stomach and back. They can present with oral lesions as well. They last for two or five days. Viral rashes may be accompanied with decreased energy, loss of appetite, headache, muscle ache and stomach ache.

2. Scarlet fever

Scarlet fever is associated with strep bacterial infection and presents as generalised erythema of the skin. It usually starts on the upper chest and quickly spreads to the lower chest and stomach.

3. Diaper dermatitis

Diaper rash is irritation and redness of the skin in the groin area, lower stomach, upper thighs and buttocks. This kind of condition is seen more commonly in infants and early childhood prior to two years of age. Other lesions in the diaper area include irritant contact dermatitis, overgrowth of yeast (Candida albicans), allergic contact dermatitis and inflammatory skin conditions such as seborrheic dermatitis. The best treatment for diaper dermatitis is to prevent it from starting by using absorbent disposable diapers and barrier creams. These do not allow urine to come into contact with the skin.

4. Wheals

Wheals are also called hives, which are raised pink swellings with pale centres. Rashes that are bumpy and itchy are often wheals. Insect bites, food allergy, drug allergy, viral fever and infections often cause wheals.

5. Atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory skin disease characterised by dry, pruritic skin with a chronic relapsing course. It can affect all age groups, but it is most commonly diagnosed before age of five years, affecting 10 to 20 per cent of children. Patients often have a personal or family history of other atopic diseases such as food allergies, asthma or allergic rhinitis. It presents in infants as erythematous oozy, extremely itchy, dry patches of skin affecting the cheeks, creases of hands, elbows, wrists and knees. It often begins at two to six months of age. If the child scratches the rash, the symptoms can get worse.

6. Insect bites

Insect bites cause small red lesions. Flying insects can cause many lesions on exposed skin.

7. Petechiae and Purpuric Rash

Petechiae are purple or dark red coloured tiny dots caused due to extravasation of blood. They are associated with vasculitis and underlying serious conditions so should be evaluated immediately.

8. Blister rash

Blisters are fluid-filled lesions caused by infections or drugs.

9. Drug rash

These are allergic rashes that start after having taken some medicines. They require urgent attention and treatment.

10. Heat rash

The MiliariaRubra rash, like a fine pink sandpaper, is a form of heat rash caused by too much heat. It mainly involves the neck, chest and upper back due to occlusion of sweat glands.

11. Warts

Warts are caused by DNA-containing human papillomavirus (HPV) and are common in children of all ages. Warts commonly appear as hard lesions on the fingers, hands and feet. Unfortunately, there are no antiviral treatments that target the virus itself. Instead, the treatment available is targeted against the skin where the virus lives. Certain precautions can be taken to reduce the chance of getting warts, including wearing rubber sandals or shoes in public shower areas or swimming pools.

12. Molluscumcontagiosum

Molluscumcontagiosum is a similar type of skin infection caused by a different virus. It causes pink or skin-coloured smooth lesions that can appear anywhere on the body. They are contagious, so should be treated in the initial stage itself.

13. Acne / pimples

Acne is a prevalent skin problem in adolescents during a hormonal surge. It is a disorder of the hair follicles and sebaceous glands. It starts when tiny hair follicles or pores become clogged with oily secretions (sebum) from the skin’s sebaceous glands. This blockage is known as a blackhead or a whitehead. These plugged follicles can develop into swollen, red, tender pus lesions, or larger cysts or nodules that can cause temporary or permanent scarring. Poor personal hygiene, high caloric diet and stress can worsen acne, but do not cause it. Pore-blocking oil-based moisturisers or cosmetics should be avoided; try switching to a water-based non-comedogenic one instead. A broad range of acne treatments are available and have been shown to be safe and effective in adolescents and adults. The goal of acne treatment is to start early therapy in order to minimise scarring and improve appearance. The treatment will include topical or systemic drug therapy.

(The writer is Senior Consultant – Dermatologist at Nayati Medicity, Mathura.)