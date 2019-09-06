Is it safe to eat ginger during pregnancy? Here’s what a doctor has to say

Ginger is used in every household in India, in a variety of foods. While the medicinal properties of ginger are known to all, pregnant women are sometimes worried if they should have ginger during pregnancy, and in what quantity, now that they have to take extra caution to keep themselves and their baby healthy.

Express Parenting spoke to Dr Bandita Sinha, Gynaecologist and Fertility specialist Hiranandani Hospital, to know if it is safe to have ginger during pregnancy.

Should you have ginger during pregnancy?

A little amount of ginger is good for health. It helps in controlling nausea and vomiting during pregnancy and also aids digestion. So, it is especially helpful during the first trimester, if a pregnant woman shows significant symptoms. Ginger can also help in relieving pain in the body, like backache and leg cramps, which happen during pregnancy.

How much ginger can you have during pregnancy?

Some pregnant women have around 5 ml of ginger and honey during the first trimester to help them with nausea and vomiting. Ginger should not be consumed in excess amounts.

Excessive amounts of ginger, however, can cause constipation and heat in the body. Pregnancy in itself causes constipation and consumption of too much ginger can worsen the situation. Or if a pregnant woman is chronically constipated or has piles, she should avoid it.

Can eating ginger during pregnancy cause miscarriage or abnormalities in the baby?

Experts have sometimes raised concerns about whether eating ginger during pregnancy can cause miscarriage. According to Dr Sinha, there is no definite evidence to prove that consumption of ginger causes complications in pregnancy. Spices are usually consumed in smaller quantities and in case of ginger too, little amounts of it are actually helpful. But it’s not recommended that a pregnant woman have additional amounts of ginger in her diet.