Watch: A doctor explains if pregnant women must stay away from mobile phones

Gadgets have become a part and parcel of our lives today. From professional work to personal entertainment, most of us are dependent on the devices. Pregnant women are no exception although studies in the past have constantly argued the impact of gadgets on the expectant mother and unborn baby.

Dr Pratibha Singhal, Director and Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cloudnine Hospital, explained, “These gadgets emit non-ionising magnetic radiation in variable quantity. We are all exposed to these radiations in our day-to-day life by use of ovens, microwaves and other electrical appliances. But the quantity of radiation emitted by appliances are very low and they are not said to be harmful to the human body.”

X-rays and CT scans, however, emit the same radiation in quantities which are proved to be harmful to pregnant girls. “Doctors are extremely careful in prescribing X-rays to pregnant girls,” pointed out Dr Singhal. In case of an X-ray, the abdomen of the pregnant woman is shielded with a lead shield which protects her and the baby from any ionising radiation, she informed.

So far, no ill effects of using mobile phones on pregnant ladies have been recorded, according to World Health Organisation (WHO). Dr Singhal, however, suggested some tips from pregnant women:

1. Limit the use of mobile phones during pregnancy. Phones should be used for short intervals.

2. The mobile phone should be kept away from the body of the pregnant mother.

3. The mobile phone should preferably be switched off at night and kept away from the bed so that there is no direct radiation going to the mother.

4. In the later stages of pregnancy, the laptop should be kept away from the growing bump to avoid any kind of injuries and protect the foetus from direct radiation.

Watch the video here:

