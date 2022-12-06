When is the right time to introduce eggs to newborns?

Nutrition is of utmost importance for a growing child as it is for a newborn. While breastmilk is recommended for the first six months of the child’s birth, experts suggest introducing solids slowly to help the newborn adapt to taste of food. Continuing her pursuits in introducing solids for babies above seven months, Dr Aakriti Singh, who is a child nutrition expert and dentist, shared one of the early foods that makes for a “power-packed meal”.

According to Dr Singh, egg dal helps a baby above seven months gain weight, and a good lunch time option.

“Power-packed dal for your little darling,” said Dr Singh in a post on her Instagram handle ComfyMeal.

Ingredients

1tbsp – Moong dhuli dal

1tbsp – Red masoor dal

Half no – Boiled egg

A pinch – Turmeric

A pinch – Asafoetida

A pinch – Roasted cumin powder

1/2tsp – Ghee

Method

*Wash the dals together well and add to pressure cooker

*Add a small glass of water

*Add turmeric, asafoetida, and roasted cumin powder

*Give three whistles on low flame

*Grate half boiled egg and keep aside

*Open the cooker and add ghee

*Add the grated boiled egg

*Mash everything together well

*Serve warm!

Can boiled egg be given to newborn? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Can boiled egg be given to newborn? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Please note

– Soaking of dals makes them more easily digestible, but the digestive system at this age is strong enough to digest without soaking these already light dals. “If baby has digestion issues, then dals can be soaked for 1-2 hours before cooking. In general it is not needed,” said Dr Singh.

– This dal can be a good way to introduce egg to your baby.

– Can be given to babies above 6-7 months till any age group (I served it to my three-year-old with chapati).

– You can add a little salt as per taste if baby is above one year (I did add a little salt before serving it to my child).

Explaining the correct age to introduce eggs in meals of children, Dr Gaurva Jawa, senior consultant-neonatologist and pediatrician) at Apollo Cradle Royale-Nehru Enclave, New Delhi, said it is often advised to give eggs to your child when they are ready to eat solid food items.

“American Academy of Pediatrics advises to start with egg yellow first as it is a great source of fat soluble vitamins and calories. Thereafter, egg white, a source of good quality protein can be given to the infant. It’s been observed that an early exposure of egg protein also minimises the chances of allergy to it. Being a powerhouse of nutrition, eggs not only boost the child’s growth but also prepare them to beat food allergies as they grow,” Dr Jawa told Express Parenting while stressing that “eggs in all forms – be it boiled eggs or egg dal – can be introduced to the child soon after they turn six months old”.

Stressing that protein is always a good addition to any diet, Dr Asmita Mahajan, consultant neonatologist and pediatrician, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim told this outlet that it is best to start with a single cereal, like rice, and then proceed to other forms of protein like moong dal and eggs.

And when can one start with egg? “It is best to wait till a baby is at least 7-8 months old until boiled eggs are introduced. In the beginning,, it is best to start feeding egg yolk. Start with one-fourth of the egg yolk in the mashed or pureed form in the beginning so that the baby can get used to the taste and texture. If you want a more liquid consistency, adding breast milk or water is a good idea,” Dr Mahajan said.

She further stated that after two weeks, one can start to give them eggs in more significant portions. “Keep in mind that feeding babies the egg white is not recommended as it can sometimes cause allergies. When a baby is at least one-year-old, egg white can be introduced into their diet, and after they are used to it, eggs can become a regular part of their diet,” Dr Mahajan said.

