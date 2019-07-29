Reusable diapers are an ideal gift for millennial parents

By Pallavi Utagi

When was the last time that your friend or someone in the family had a baby and you had to think of what best to gift them? Walking into a baby shop, one comes across the gift sets meant for babies. Typically made up of a pair of clothes, a cap, booties, and a few toiletries, these gift sets are hardly useful, unique, or thoughtfully made. Moreover parents may receive multiple such sets making them irrelevant.

What you would ideally like to gift a new baby is something that the parent will find useful, is unique and looks beautiful, not contribute to the carbon footprint, and is something the parent would appreciate. An advanced cloth diaper is a new concept that is catching the fancy of the conscientious new Indian parent. These diapers provide dry-feel, absorb for long hours (even overnight) and are fully waterproof. Being a concept product, gifting an advanced cloth diaper to a new baby is a great way to gift something that the parent will truly appreciate.

Advanced cloth diapers can also be sized and used from birth till potty training, making them one of the few gifts that are completely size neutral and you need not worry about getting the size wrong. No exchanges or returns there!

Importantly, since each baby definitely needs diapers, you cannot go wrong in gifting some. However, gifting regular diapers is not just very boring, but also not an earth-friendly choice.

Also, often simple gifts come wrapped in a lot of packaging that involves plastic boxes, fancy papers, and more. When you gift a new parent such gifts, you contribute to the planet’s environment woes. Advanced cloth diapers, as a product, are themselves very kind on the planet, and any good brand will avoid plastic in its packaging too so that you gift with a clear conscience.

And well, have you seen the lovely prints they come in? The advanced cloth diapers make a beautiful gift for little ones. Often parents prefer to keep the babies only in diapers and having a very cute little bottom moving around the house is the prettiest sight.

What’s more is that since the diaper can fit from birth till potty training, you can be sure that whoever you gift it to, will definitely remember you each time the baby crawls in a little cloth bottom.

(The writer is Founder of Superbottoms.)