Red flags to watch for 2 year olds

By Dr Amit Gupta,

Children reach developmental milestones at their own pace, and some move faster than others. For instance, a family having two siblings may reach milestones at different rates. Minor, temporary delays are usually no cause for alarm, but an ongoing delay or multiple delays in reaching milestones can be a sign there may be challenges later in life.

Delay in reaching language, thinking, social, or motor skills milestones is called developmental delay. Developmental delay may be caused by a variety of factors, including heredity, complications during pregnancy, and premature birth. The cause isn’t always known.

ALSO READ | Five paediatric emergencies that parents must be aware of

If you suspect your child has developmental delay, speak with their pediatrician. Developmental delay sometimes indicates an underlying condition that only doctors can diagnose. Once you get a diagnosis, you can plan for therapies or other early interventions to help your child’s progress and development into adulthood.

It’s possible that what you think of as a delay might be normal for your child. (Source: Representative image/Pexels) It’s possible that what you think of as a delay might be normal for your child. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Speech and language delay

Around two years, toddlers might be able to use sentences of 2-3 words and say ‘I’, ‘you’ and ‘me’. Your toddler will learn and use lots of words and be easier to understand when talking.

Speech and language delay aren’t the same. Speaking requires the muscle coordination of the vocal tract, tongue, lips, and jaw to make sounds. A speech delay occurs when children aren’t saying as many words as would be expected for their age.

A language delay occurs when children have difficulty understanding what other people say or can’t express their own thoughts. Language includes speaking, gesturing, signing, and writing.

Fine and gross motor skill delay

Fine motor skills include small movements like holding a toy or using a crayon. Gross motor skills require larger movements, like jumping, climbing stairs, or throwing a ball. Exhibiting some of the following signs can mean that your child has delays in developing certain fine or gross motor functions:

*Floppy or loose trunk and limbs

*Stiff arms and legs

*Limited movement in arms and legs

*Iinability to sit without support by 9 months old

*Dominance of involuntary reflexes over voluntary movements

*Inability to bear weight on legs and stand up by about 1 year old

Causes and chances of developmental delay

Most developmental disabilities occur before a child is born, but some can occur after birth due to infection, injury, or other factors. Causes of developmental delay can be difficult to pinpoint, and a variety of things can contribute to it. Some conditions are genetic in origin, such as Down syndrome. Infection or other complications during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as premature birth, can also cause developmental delay.

Developmental delay can also be a symptom of other underlying medical conditions, including:

*Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASDs)

*Cerebral palsy

*Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

*Landau Kleffner syndrome

*Myopathies, including muscular dystrophies

*Genetic disorders, such as Down syndrome and fragile X syndrome

Remember that children develop at different rates, so it’s possible that what you think of as a delay might be normal for your child. However, if you’re concerned, it is important to get your child evaluated by professionals.

ALSO READ | Top reasons behind miscarriages, from an expert

Treatments for developmental delays vary according to the specific delay. Some treatments include physical therapy for help in motor skill delays, and behavioral and educational therapy for help with ASD and other delays.

In some cases, medications may be prescribed. An evaluation and diagnosis from a pediatrician is crucial to come up with a treatment plan specially designed for your child.

(The author is a Senior Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida).

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.