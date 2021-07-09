Should pregnant women wear heels? Find out what doctors have to say

When the center of gravity changes, it can cause backache, leg pain, and sometimes stimulate premature labor pains, says a doctor. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Pregnancy is an exciting and rewarding journey, but it is not without its risks. In the gestation period, a woman’s body goes through a lot of changes. She has to be mindful of what she eats and what kind of lifestyle she leads.

Doctors insist expectant mothers stay physically active, too, by doing some simple exercises, unless it is a high-risk pregnancy and they have been advised otherwise. In these nine months and even after the birth, mothers are encouraged to prioritise their mental and physical health over everything else.

While a first-time mother may have many questions, one of the most common questions that doctors around the world get asked is if a pregnant woman can wear heels.

Dr Suruchi Desai, a gynaecologist and obstetrician at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital tells Express Parenting that patients are usually asked to avoid wearing heels during pregnancy.

ALSO READ | Covid Care: 7 points to consider when planning an IVF baby

“In the first trimester they can wear, maybe for a little time, but because of the progesterone during pregnancy, there can be some laxity in the ligaments and joints. There is weight gain, too, along with some swelling. There may also be some instability of the joint; the gravitational centre of the spine is bent at times. Hence, wearing heels may make it difficult for the lady to walk,” she says.

Agreeing with her, Dr Sushma Tomar, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology, Fortis Hospital Kalyan, says, “In early pregnancy, you can wear small heels which do not disturb your balance while walking. In late pregnancy, the tummy position changes and the pelvic tilt happens. And when the center of gravity changes, it can cause backache, leg pain, and sometimes stimulate premature labor pains.”

ALSO READ | How does yoga help males and females boost fertility?

She adds that wearing heels during pregnancy can bring complications for both the mother and the baby. “If one wants to wear heels, they should opt for low platform heels that are comfortable and don’t create a tight grip around the feet. Fashion is secondary, and safety should be the priority during pregnancy. Heels should be low and skid-free. It is advisable to wear footwear that is a size or half bigger,” she tells this outlet.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.