Postpartum essentials for mom and baby

By Dr Himanshu Gandhi

It is natural for one to stay focused primarily on the baby throughout all trimesters of pregnancy, more so because there’s so much to learn before childbirth. The anticipation of becoming a mother and holding the little one in your arms could at times be overwhelming. No matter how many classes you join to prepare for the occasion, all of it ultimately boils down to how you take care of yourself as an individual. Nobody understands the struggles faced by a mom more than moms themselves who recognise the depths of experiences, transformations and the surprising emotions brought to the fore during motherhood.

The possibility of postpartum depression often gets overlooked while women prepare themselves for childbirth, and moreover motherhood. Therefore, it is essential that we do not let any symptoms of possible postpartum depression or PPD go unidentified. Signs of it might become visible during the pregnancy itself, to any time till the completion of nearly one year of childbirth. The most commonly seen symptoms that suggest the condition include extreme anxiety, eating too little, sleeping a lot or remaining awake for long, withdrawal from near and dear ones, uncontrollable crying and a depressed attitude.

The problem worsens when these mothers do not get a secured environment to open up about their concerns, inhibitions and issues. Therefore, the onus is on others too to contribute to their battle against postpartum depression or blues. Each mother, regardless of her story or where she is from, shares a connection. They need to embrace that connection, thus the message that “Mom, you are not alone”.

Post the symptoms are confirmed or suggest even the minutest of shift, the moms need to make sure that they do not hesitate to ask their husbands or any member in family to help them with household chores. Indulging in journaling, reading, etc, too can help channelise emotions in a positive and healthy direction while aiding adjustment to the new normal. Another essential in the list is being part of online communities where you could talk to other women with similar experiences, thereby letting you feel heard and seen, for it’s imperative to reiterate at this point that nobody understands this struggle better than other moms.

You might also need to imbibe some physical activities or exercises, but there is no need to rush into it. Start slow with light stretching, combined with a few effective Yoga asanas. While it would effectively release pent-up energy, a new zeal is likely to be felt within. Try to sleep as comfortably as you can, for it is sacrosanct to find calmness in a good night’s sleep or even a nap. By no chance make any attempt to isolate yourself, instead remain in touch with family and friends, who care for you. However, in case desired results are not obtained from aforementioned essentials, do not refrain from consulting a trained online counsellor to manage your emotions or seek professional help.

You need to win your own battle, for not just you but a newborn is there to brighten your life ahead!

(The writer is Co-founder & CEO of Mother Sparsh.)

