All about Osgood Schlatter disease in children and teenagers

By Dr Prashanth Inna

Heard of Osgood Schlatter disease? It is a condition characterised by pain in the knee in early teenage years. The affected child has inflammation at the point of connection of the patellar tendon to the leg bone. Normally, this strong tendon extends from the lower end of knee cap bone to the upper end of leg bone and bears the maximum strain while standing and running.

What are the symptoms of Osgood Schlatter disease?

The symptoms vary. While some may have only mild pain after activity, others have severe persistent pain and even significant debility. They may last for a few weeks to years. Commonly, they have:

*Leg pain or knee pain just below the knee cap.

*Pain that appears or increases after activities like running, jumping, and moving up the hills or climbing stairs.

The disease is seen more commonly in male children. (Source: Representative image/Pexels) The disease is seen more commonly in male children. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)

*Pressure pain and swelling just below the knee, on the front side.

*Difficulty walking after exertion.

What are the causes of Osgood Schlatter disease?

The patellar tendon is made up of cartilaginous tissue and is attached to the front portion of the cartilage growth plate of leg bone, also called the tibial tubercle. Osgood Schlatter disease develops during the stage of rapid bone formation of the tibial tubercle when it is relatively soft and immature. This usually occurs at the ages of 12-14 years in boys and 10-12 years in girls. At the point of getting fixed to the leg bone, the tendon is affected by inflammation and microvascular tears due to repeated stress. The patients then experience pain and swelling at that point.

What are the risk factors for Osgood Schlatter disease?

The disease is seen more commonly in:

*Male children

*At the time of rapid skeletal growth, at the ages of 12-14 years in boys and 10-12 years in girls

*Kids doing repetitive activities that load the front of the knees such as jumping and sports like volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, sprinting, and football.

How does the doctor diagnose Osgood Schlatter disease?

Physical evaluation: The doctor may perform a comprehensive physical evaluation. He may also seek information about the age and the type of sports the patient is involved in. The doctor may also press the area of the tibial tubercle to look for pressure pain (tenderness). The doctor may also recommend the patient to run, walk or jump to see if such activities cause pain just below the knee cap region.

Imaging tests: In some cases, the doctor may also advise the patient for x-rays. The x-rays help rule out other conditions, such as tumour, fracture, or infection. The x-rays might show excessive bone formation at the affected site. Since these X-ray changes are not always seen, physical examination is more confirmatory.

How is this treated?

The primary aim of the treatment is to reduce pain and swelling while the disease naturally resolves over an uncertain time period. Some of the treatment options are:

*Rest: Rest is important for reducing pain and inflammation. In some cases, the patient needs to take rest for several months. It may be followed by a conditioning exercise program.

*Stretching: Stretching the hamstring and quadriceps muscles helps to reduce the pain.

*NSAIDs: The doctor may also prescribe pain-relieving medications, such as paracetamol, naproxen or ibuprofen.

*Ice: Using cold packs on the area of swelling and pain may provide relief. It should last for 10-20 minutes several times a day.

Is surgery required for Osgood Schlatter disease?

Surgery is almost never needed in Osgood Schlatter disease. The cartilage growth plate at the tibial tubercle is filled with bone as the child grows. Bones are at less risk for irritation than cartilage. Therefore, there is no pain and swelling in almost all patients with Osgood Schlater disease as they stop growing. However, in rare cases, when the unhealed bone fragments remain, the doctor may advise surgery.

(The writer is Consultant – Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road.)