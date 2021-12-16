Do you have a baby in the NICU? Here are some guidelines for parents

By Dr. Parimala V Thirumalesh

The rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic has caused particular concern for pregnant women and new-borns. The phase is challenging, but for parents, there might be a small positive ray of hope. There are many factors, which influence premature births, and getting a new life by fighting against all odds is a miracle.

NICU is like an artificial womb where hardly any visitors are allowed as it will lead to infection. It is equally important to ensure that the hospital is safe and sanitized for its patients. We should wash our hands frequently before touching the baby. Additionally, we should wash and iron the clothes before putting it on the baby or alternatively use the hospital clothes as they are sterilised.

Few tips for the parents:

Mothers milk is the best medicine

Mother’s milk is the best medicine for the baby so keep expressing your milk for present and future use. Milk can be frozen even for six months. Colostrum or the first milk drops are rich in fighting cells and boosts your baby’s immunity.

Communication and information

Parents should build communication with the staff, nurses and doctors responsible for caring for their child. Additionally, parents should ask queries at any time if they feel. Questions like, ‘Is my baby getting better?’ ‘What are the next short-term goals?’ ‘What are the biggest current issues?” are few essential questions to ask for clarification. You can sing a song and spend some time with your babies as they can hear and feel your touch even if preterm.

Create a balanced routine to be with your baby

Schedule a routine during your day or week to see your child. Additionally, tracking down alternate ways of holding with your child, changing a diaper, or soothing them. Do not feel guilty or sad or upset seeing your baby. They can sense your emotions, be as cheerful as possible and send positive vibes to your baby who is fighting hard.

Don’t forget to celebrate

Though overwhelmed with stress, it is equally important to celebrate every positive moment as well. A small journal or scrapbook about their time in the NICU.

Surround yourself with those who provide positive and sympathetic support

It’s important to accept help and support from family members or friends who can ease the routine burdens of your life or provide emotional support. However, there might be difficulties attempting to clarify everything happening with your child to others whether relatives or companions basically due to the intricacy and uniqueness of the circumstance. Prematurity is at times a complex issue and seeking help from people who have had similar experiences in the past can be very helpful.

Take time for yourself

The more drained you are, the more troublesome and disappointing the entire circumstance can appear, particularly for parents who have numerous responsibilities such as kids at home. Being with your infant is the primal instinct for parents but it is advisable to take breaks from hospitals and ensure they take care of their needs as well.

Don’t panic or get scared

As a parent you might get tensed when your baby gets the food/fluids through a tube and also an air pipe to breathe. Do not be scared as these support is needed artificially which the umbilical cord would have provided inside the womb. Similarly, avoid looking into the monitor and charts as it will only increase your anxiety.

Avoid noise and photos with flashlight

Avoid too much noise in NICU as babies perceive noise as a painful stimulus and avoid clicking photos with flash as it is harmful to baby’s eyes.

(The author is Sr. Consultant – Neonatology & Paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)

