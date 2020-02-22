Newborn care: Your questions answered, from massaging to bathing and breastfeeding

(Source: Getty Images) (Source: Getty Images)

By Dr Paul S Horowitz

What is the best way to bathe a newborn?

Babies only need to be bathed every two to three days. Water alone is not a sufficient cleanser. The best cleanser is one which is appropriately preserved and proven safe for children. The water you use should be warm and comfortable for the baby and you want the room to be nice and warm because babies lose so much heat so quickly. You should always place your hand on the baby while bathing, so be sure you can reach anything you need (like a cloth or cleanser) without leaving him/her.

Bathing is also a very special opportunity to talk with your baby, sing to her and even massage her. This will allow you to make the most of bath time. Following the bath, we advise applying a cream to maintain the skin’s protective properties after patting the baby’s skin dry.

What should parents take into account while deciding on baby skincare products?

The best skincare products for babies have been specifically designed for the needs of infant skin and its unique properties. If they contain fragrance, it should be known to have a documented safety profile. Similarly, the product should be properly preserved and the product should be proven for use on infants. Other features could be that they are packaged for use with one hand, so the other hand can be in contact with your baby.

Read| 6 easy tips for your baby’s healthy skin

Is massaging a newborn baby important? It has been an important Indian tradition.

Infant massage provides a way for the baby to get multisensory stimulation and can have benefits for both the baby and parent, including bonding. This stimulation is very important especially during the first two years of life as new brain connections are being made at a mind-numbing rate of 40,000 per second. Multisensory engagement can help babies develop cognitively, physiologically, socially and emotionally.

Is there a specific technique of massaging, something that you see parents go wrong with?

Vigorous massage should be discouraged because it can be damaging to an infant’s fragile skin. Instead, massage the baby with moderate pressure using rhythmic strokes. An appropriate and tested emollient, like an oil, lotion or cream, should be used to help facilitate massage strokes. Parents should avoid using oils which are high in oleic acid. Mustard oil should never be used. Try using oil, or other emollient that is designed and tested safe for babies using soft long strokes. It helps the baby as well as the adult providing the massage.

Read| ‘We need more advanced neonatal intensive care facilities’

It is often noticed that as soon as the baby is born, it is taken to NICU for observation.

Sometimes newborns need more supervision than the baby could receive in a simple postpartum ward. So it is sometimes necessary and could be life-saving.

A lot of times a mother is unable to feed the baby in the first few hours because of fatigue; is it okay to introduce formula milk? Is it a safe alternative?

Although infant milk substitutes have gotten closer in its composition and outcomes to that of the breastfed infant, breast milk is best. If, for a specific infant, formula must be given, proper use and preparation of the formula, such as mixing, should be reviewed with parents.

(The writer is a practicing, board-certified pediatrician, Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FAAP) and co-founder of Discovery Pediatrics in Valencia, California. He is also the principal investigator and an author on clinical research studies conducted and sponsored by J&J Consumer Inc.)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd