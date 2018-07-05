Newbie dad breastfeeds newborn daughter right after delivery

This photo of a newbie dad breastfeeding his baby is a lesson in shared responsibilities. (Source: Maxamillian Kendall Neubauer/Facebook) This photo of a newbie dad breastfeeding his baby is a lesson in shared responsibilities. (Source: Maxamillian Kendall Neubauer/Facebook)

Parenting is a shared responsibility and newbie dad Maxamillian Neubauer has set high standards. It so happened that his wife April was unable to breastfeed their baby immediately after the delivery due to certain complications with her C-section. Seeing the complications with the newborn, the registered nurse Cybil Martin-Dennehy suggested that they try a supplemental nursing method. Being the first person to feed the baby, Neubauer’s act is a perfect example of taking on a very important responsibility of breastfeeding and offering skin-to-skin comfort to the toddler who is just born.

It’s always recommended to breastfeed a newborn right after birth as it gives the baby colostrum, the first form of milk, which is super nutritious and provides many antibodies. Neubauer used a suction cup fake nipple to get his daughter to suckle on and get milk. Although it’s the mother who feeds the baby, a supplemental nursing system is not uncommon for mothers who struggle to breastfeed.

In the system, a feeding tube allows a parent to feel and share the closeness with the baby, giving the newborn the benefit of skin to skin contact as well. It is used to increase lactation, induce lactation, for babies with special needs, for premature babies and for mothers with low milk supply.

While Neubauer was feeding the child, a nurse clicked his pictures and that got posted on Facebook. Seeing a father take on such a big role right after delivery won several hearts on social media. It’s a good example to ease the pressure on newbie moms, who can often suffer from postpartum blues.