Natural ways to manage pregnancy stretch marks

By Ghazal Alagh

Research shows that about 90 per cent of new and expecting mothers find stretch marks as one of the most worrisome issues during and post their pregnancy. Being a natural process, the stretch marks cannot actually be prevented, however, they can be minimised through these easy-to-follow skincare regime.

Keep yourself hydrated

Water being an elixir to life not only helps in proper functioning but also in repairing of the cells. It increases skin’s elasticity which reduces the appearance of stretch marks. Drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water keeps the skin hydrated and augments healing of the stretch marks. Try to avoid dehydrating agents like coffee, tea and soda as much as possible.

Exercise regularly

To improve your skin and muscle tone, do some exercise every day. Light exercises such as Yoga, walking, swimming, etc, are effective in strengthening muscles and repairing stretch marks post pregnancy. Exercising regularly helps in tightening of the skin with stretch marks and thereby promotes faster healing. Do not overstress yourself, choose an exercise according to your fitness level.

Apply egg white

Egg whites are rich in nutrients like protein, magnesium and potassium, which are essential for healthy skin. These nutrients are beneficial in healing pregnancy stretch marks by maintaining skin elasticity, repairing tissue, and delaying the skin aging process. Take two eggs, separate the egg whites and whisk it till the texture becomes foamy. Apply it on the affected areas, leave it to dry for about 15 minutes and rinse it off with tepid water.

Massage with aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is known for its healing properties and also helps in the regeneration of tissues. Fresh aloe vera gel can work wonders if applied regularly. Take out the gel from a freshly cut leaf, massage it on the affected areas, leave on for 20 to 30 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water.

Follow a healthy diet

Having a healthy diet maintains the overall health and also supports in repairing pregnancy stretch marks. Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet and increase the intake of healthy liquid like coconut water, fresh juices, etc. Avoid processed, junk, and fried foods, while also controlling your sodium intake. Cut down on sugar-based soft drinks and replace them with green tea. Try to get daily nutrients from your diet, if required consider taking supplements rich in vitamins and minerals in consultation with your doctor.

Use Shea Butter/ Cocoa Butter Cream

Shea or cocoa butter moisturises and nourishes your skin and helps in improving skin elasticity, prevents dryness and heals stretch marks. Regular application of cocoa/shea butter-based moisturiser, which is especially meant for stretch marks, helps in avoiding it.

Milk Protein in the cream makes sure that your skin is hydrated and moisture locked. Additional peptides help your skin to regain elasticity to reduce the visibility of stretch marks and scars with the safest of ingredients and absolutely no toxins.

“There’s nothing to worry about pregnancy stretch marks, in fact, these “mama marks” entail our journey towards motherhood. If you exercise regularly, eat healthily and follow these simple tips you can easily prevent and reduce stretch marks over a period of time. Till then wear your stretch marks with pride, it is the evidence that you have brought a new life in this world.”

(The writer is Co-founder, MamaEarth.)