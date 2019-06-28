7 natural baby skincare tips for new moms

By Dr Nivedita Dadu

Advertising

For new moms, the whole process of taking care of the baby can get really confusing. The baby’s skin is very tender and new mothers are concerned about dealing with rashes, dry skin and sensitiveness. To ensure that the baby’s skin is soft and smooth, you can follow some of these natural tips:

Proper moisturisation

Your baby might feel sweaty or itchy on his or her dimples on the necks, legs or arms. A moisturiser shall avert all these skin irritations and help in averting such skin problems. It is very essential that a mother moisturises the baby nicely post his or her bath. Also, the skin of babies is really dry, so moisturise them twice a day. But also ensure that you always use a mild moisturiser for your baby.

Also Read| How to keep your baby healthy this summer

Advertising

Clean your baby regularly

The baby won’t be able to communicate if he or she is not cleaned properly down there. It is very essential to clean the baby at regular intervals with wet wipes. Also, the skin of the newborn babies tends to peel off thus, cleaning the baby will be smoother. Cleaning also prevents the baby from undergoing unwanted infections and other issues.

It’s not necessary to bathe everyday

A newborn baby should be bathed just two or three times a week. The skin is very soft and sensitive which is why going for a regular bath is really not required. A regular bath may rip out the essential oils and nourishment.

Also Read| Delaying the baby’s first bath helps breastfeeding

Make body massage an innate part of the routine

It is very essential that your little one get a proper massage. A body massage helps in a good blood flow which eventually results in good skin. Massaging the skin with coconut, almond or olive oil shall nurture, hydrate and moisturise the skin. Heat the oil a bit before the massage as it can have therapeutic results on the skin.

Diaper rashes

Rashes can be very distressing and troubling for both you and your baby. Wearing diapers for too long or too tightly can result in unwanted rashes and redness. It is very important to prevent your baby’s skin from rashes by regularly changing it, cleaning the genitals and by putting some talcum to avert rashes. The skin of the little one is very sensitive and thus needs extra care and attention.

Go the natural way

It is very essential to ditch all the chemical-based products and go for natural ones. The chemicals instituted in the products can be really damaging for the skin health of the baby making it dry. Thus, wisely pick the products for your little one which is free from chemicals, are organic and made of natural ingredients.

Avoid overheating your house

During winters, many parents use heaters in their houses. Thus, this must be avoided or minimised as much as possible. Overheating the baby’s environment can extract essential oils from the skin making it dry.

(The writer is Founder and Chairman, Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic)