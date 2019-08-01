Watch: 5 myths about IVF busted by a doctor

Since 1978, there have been more than five million babies that have been born through IVF (in vitro fertilisation). For the uninitiated, it is the process of fertilisation where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro. There are, however, a lot of myths about IVF. Infertility specialist Dr Shweta Goswami busts some these myths:

Advertising

Myth: IVF is not a natural process

In IVF, scientists have actually tried to duplicate the same process in which pregnancy happens naturally, but outside the body, which is the fertilisation and the growth of the embryo. IVF only acts as a surrogate for the fallopian tube for women in whom it is not working. Everything else associated with pregnancy happens inside the body. The babies produced via IVF are as natural and as healthy as those born otherwise. Here’s how a baby is conceived through IVF.

Myth: IVF is a painful process

IVF entails two weeks of injections to get multiple eggs that can be harvested. That is actually the only painful part of the IVF. The injections are as painful as any other vaccine injections that are administered. Once the eggs are ready, there are taken out of the body through a small procedure known as egg retrieval procedure, which is done under either anaesthesia or mild sedation so the woman doesn’t really feel anything. The embryo implantation process (putting the embryo back into the mother’s womb) that follows after is done without any anaesthesia because it is not a painful procedure.

Also Read| ‘Miracle baby’ photo goes viral, but what’s the truth about IVF?

Advertising

Myth: IVF always results in multiple pregnancies

The chances are more than in the case of a natural conception because you tend to put back two-three embryos to increase the chances of pregnancy. The overall risk of having multiple pregnancies, however, is about 10 per cent. The chances of this are minimised with single embryo transfer but is also offset by a 10 per cent decrease in the success rate. You can freeze extra embryos and keep doing single embryo transfers.

Myth: Will you be able to conceive naturally after IVF?

It’s quite the other way round. There are patients who may conceive with difficulty in the first attempt and may require an IVF but may be able to conceive naturally the next time. That’s probably because of some changes that the body undergoes post-pregnancy, and the stress and social pressure on the woman is no longer there.

Myth: High risk of miscarriage and abnormalities in the baby in IVF

40 years of research has shown that the risk of miscarriage and abnormalities through IVF is no higher than any other spontaneous conception. For people who have been trying to conceive for years, IVF can actually help them get as high as a 60-70 per cent chance in a particular cycle to get pregnant. Time is of big essence in IVF because the woman’s age is an important criteria in the success rate. Overall, IVF is a very safe process.

Watch the video here: