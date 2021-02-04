5 must-have organic beauty solutions for new moms

By Neha Kant

Choosing the right product for your skin type requires thorough research, especially when there are a variety of brands available in the market claiming natural and ayurvedic skincare solutions. Hormonal changes during pregnancy often result in sensitivity and unfavorable skin issues like acne, dry skin, and darkening skin. It is important to choose organic products with natural and enriched ingredients that are safe for both mom and baby.

Here is a list of personal care products enriched with herbal/organic ingredients for nourishing and smooth skin for new moms:

Breast Firming Oil

Breastfeeding often stretches the breast skin, to strengthen and firm breast tissues. It is recommended to use breast firming oil that will heal the skin, reduce stretch marks and regulate blood flow. Natural oil with no toxins, paraben or sulphate, enriched with the goodness of argan, almond, jojoba, moringa, coconut, fenugreek, sesame, and flaxseed oils works wonders in making the skin firm and healthy naturally. There are a few brands in India that are working towards offering a complete and organic skincare solution for pre and post-pregnancy.

Stretch Marks Oil

Stretch marks are one of the most common concerns during post-pregnancy. Oil enriched with the goodness of argan, jojoba, almond, lavender, carrot seed, rosemary, patchouli, neroli oil, etc can moisturise and soothe itchy and dry skin. The rich natural extracts help in keeping the skin moisturised, hydrated, supple and improve the skin texture.

Nipple Butter

Cracked and sore nipples are a common concern during post-pregnancy. To keep the skin moist and hydrated it is recommended for new moms to opt for nipple butter. One should go for a product that is enriched with natural ingredients like kokum butter, olive oil and vitamin E, which are best known for their healing and moisturising properties. It helps in moisturising the skin and soothes sore nipples.

Skin Lightening Serum

Hormonal changes often lead to paleness and darkening skin. It is recommended to go for serums enriched in natural extracts like vitamin C, marshmallow root, organic daisy flower, white mulberry extract, etc, which gives a fast-absorbing formula in reviving and hydrating the skin for an impeccable glow. It eventually lightens complexion, skin darkening and improves the texture of the skin.

Clay face mask

To replenish lost moisture for a noticeably fresher, clearer complexion and healthy skin it is important to go for a clay face mask that is enriched with organic extracts like Himalayan clay, seaweed, pomegranate, etc for an instant glow.

(The writer is Founder & Director, Clovia.)