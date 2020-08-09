Monsoon care tips for your newborn

Baby skin is less able to retain water than adult skin, making it prone to dryness. You can opt for a lotion. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Baby skin is less able to retain water than adult skin, making it prone to dryness. You can opt for a lotion. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

By Dr Arun Wadhwa

Is this your baby’s first monsoon? While monsoon brings in cool relief after a hot summer, do not forget that it also brings in heat rashes, skin infection, pus boils and nappy rashes. An infant’s skin is more vulnerable to catch infection during monsoon and hence, needs extra care.

Cleanse at regular intervals

Monsoon brings down the temperature but there is still a lot of humidity, which will make your baby sweat. There are high changes of bacterial infection because of sweat. In addition, baby skin has a higher pH level increasing the likelihood of skin irritation. Opt for a gentle baby wash, which is high on glycerin and vitamin B5.

Moisturise the skin with a lotion

Baby skin is less able to retain water than adult skin, making it prone to dryness. You can opt for a lotion, which contains ingredients like Soybean oil, shea butter and sunflower oil. This will hydrate your baby’s skin improving the texture of the skin.

Make their skin healthy with a massage oil

Massage oil plays an important role in making your baby’s skin irrespective of any season. Choose a massage oil infused with Vitamin E and contains ingredients like calendula, shea butter that will soften their skin and improve the baby’s delicate skin texture.

Refrain from using harsh detergents

In order to have a soft baby skin, make sure the new outfits of your little one are clean and washed and you make them wear loose clothes to prevent prickly heat rashes. Avoid using baby powders which may result in respiratory distress and chemical detergents or chemical-laden baby products that are often known to lead to allergic reactions.

Use the right fabric

Newborn babies are prone to prickly heat and rashes all over their body due to the air quality during monsoon. Hence, keeping the baby wrapped in a warm woolen cloth is extremely beneficial for the baby from being exposed to insects/mosquitoes, etc. But one should make sure that using the right fabric is equally important to cover the baby.

Be careful of diaper rashes

Diaper rashes are normally caused due to wetness from the nappy. And considering the moisture around during monsoon, the baby is more prone to rashes. Hence the best way to prevent a nappy rash is using a diaper cream instead.

Use mosquito nets and repellents

Monsoon is certainly one of the most loved seasons, considering the fresh breath of cool relief after a hot summer. While rains are enjoyable, it also often brings a host of infections. Parents need to be extra careful as newborns are most susceptible to fall ill during this time of the year due to mosquito bites. This calls for using mosquito nets and repellents (post consulting a pediatrician) to avoid any sort of infections.

