‘Even mild depression in the mother can affect a child’s emotional well-being’

Mothers who show even mild long-term depressive symptoms can impact the child’s emotional health, says new research. These emotional problems in children can be hyperactivity, aggressiveness and anxiety.

Published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, the study analysed how depressive symptoms of both parents can affect the child between the age of two and five.

“Depression among parents both during and after pregnancy not only affects the person suffering from depression but also has a long-term impact on the well-being of the newborn child. Even in cases of mild depression, it is important that the symptoms are identified and the parents are offered support as early as possible, if necessary already during the pregnancy,” said visiting researcher Johanna Pietikainen from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.

Besides, the depression of one parent can also put the other parent at risk. The symptoms among mothers and fathers can be long-term, starting during pregnancy and continuing past the child’s first birthday. “It is important to monitor the mental well-being of both parents during pregnancy and after the birth of the child, and if one parent shows symptoms of depression then the symptoms of the other parent should also be examined. Currently, however, fathers’ psychological well-being is not necessarily covered by depression questionnaires in maternity clinics, for example,” Pietikainen pointed out.

Some of the significant factors of depression include history of depression prior to pregnancy, sleep deprivation during pregnancy, stress, anxiety, and a troubled family environment.

