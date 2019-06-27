‘Migraine during pregnancy can lead to birth complications’

Are you suffering from migraine headaches during pregnancy? According to researchers, these cases are likely to cause complications for the mother and the baby early after birth.

The data was obtained from Danish registries, which identified 22,841 pregnant women with migraine and compared them with 228,324 pregnant women without migraine. They found that the debilitating disorder was tied to 50 per cent higher risk of pregnancy-associated blood pressure problems as well as 10 per cent higher risk of miscarriage.

Migraine was found to be more common among younger women, with up to 25 per cent of women of reproductive age affected by it.

Women taking medications for migraine did not have higher risks of adverse outcomes compared to women with untreated migraine, the study asserted.

As for newborns of mothers with migraine, the study recorded higher rates of low birth weight, respiratory distress syndrome, and febrile seizures compared with children of mothers without migraine.