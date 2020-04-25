How to manage the mental wellbeing of autistic kids amid Covid-19 lockdown

(Source: Getty Images) (Source: Getty Images)

By Dr Sumit Shinde

In today’s scenario, it’s mandatory for us to be locked down to save the population at large. In metropolitan cities everyone is conscious and stressed. But there is one more unidentified population which cannot express their sufferings. These are the families of kids with autism and other related disorders.

Autism is a neurological disorder in which a person is not able to communicate, socialise, are prone to repetitive behaviours and cannot adapt to a change in the environment easily. A majority of children with autism are fixated with daily routines and if not followed, they show irritability and disturbed behaviour. In severe cases they might show self-injurious or aggressive behaviour.

Read| Parenthesis: Parenting in the time of corona

To manage such a volatile situation, parents can play a vital role by following certain steps to reduce chances of a meltdown. It is important to understand the reasons behind the child’s behavioural issues.

Firstly, behind every repetitive behaviour there are some unidentified sensory or physical needs, which if not fulfilled, the child shows some repetitive traits to satisfy their needs. In our daily life, parents are not able to give close attention, to understand the therapist’s perspective closely. Now since we have more time, we should closely observe the traits to understand what exactly the child seeks to achieve, by showing such repetitive behaviour. If that need is satisfied with various activities then the child may stop such behaviour in time.

Read| Kids with special needs: 10 art therapy activities and ideas

Secondly, many times children with autism show irritability, not because of some sensory or unidentified needs but because they are unknowingly provoked by parental expectations. Parents either want their kids to behave in a socially accepted way or try to provoke development, like training them to speak or pursue academics without understanding whether the child is ready to acquire it or not.

Most of the behaviours are also due to mixed messages. Parents sometimes have different opinions about their child’s behaviour so they handle it differently. This may also happen due to the affected interpersonal relations between couples.

Read| How to keep kids engaged during social distancing

Solutions

In today’s scenario we are all living a very sedentary life, in which families are away from academics, society and day to day work life. This is a good opportunity to understand family members and their interpersonal needs. Autistic children can do better if their non-verbal communication is understood by their parents. They also understand the non-verbal cues of parents. Very subtle non-verbal communication with autistic children can bring them back to better adaptability within the family. Parents can give little challenges to basic survival needs in a compassionate way, not by teaching them what to do but doing all those things passionately in front of them (that will help them understand their role in day to day task better) without keeping any expectations from them.

Parents should involve the kids in day-to-day chores by challenging their basic needs. Involve them in cooking, organising, cleaning, washing utensils and drying washed cloths. Orient them with what is kept where and its purpose.

Help them to associate with the things in their immediate environment and their purpose in day-to-day life. This is also the best time for parents to improve their interpersonal relations and their synergy will help them to work on their child’s overall development.

This is the best time to make their autistic child independent inside the house and integrate him/her with family members. This will help to ensure that parents can win the biggest battle to help children be more synergistic and compliant inside the house. So, when we come out of the lockdown situation, we can help them understand the outer world better than before.

(The author is a paediatric occupational therapist.)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd