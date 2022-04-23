How to manage pollen allergy among kids during summer

By Dr Darshana Reddy

While not often serious, seasonal allergies in children can be very unpleasant. Seasonal allergies are the body’s immune response to allergens in the environment. It can be seen in 20-40 percent of children. Anyone can develop seasonal allergies, but they are more common in children whose parents and siblings have allergies. A seasonal allergy is typically only present for parts of the year, especially during the transition of weather. This type of allergy refers to pollen allergies, such as trees, weeds, and grasses. Perennial allergies, on the other hand, are usually present year-round and include allergens such as pet dander and house dust mites.

During dry and windy days, gusts of wind can blow pollen and other allergens into the air, causing hay fever and other reactions. If you have a pollen allergy, it’s wise to stay indoors with the windows shut on windy days. Humid, moist conditions are ripe for mold growth, both inside the home and outside. These conditions are also ideal for dust mites, another common allergen. However, damp air weighs down pollen, so if you have a pollen allergy, these days might be better for you. Understanding exactly what causes your allergies will help you avoid reactions more predictably. Those with allergic asthma often find that cold air is a trigger, particularly when outside exercising. Hot summer days often have the highest levels of air pollution. Since ozone and smog can be triggers for those with allergic asthma.

What is pollen?

Pollens are tiny, egg-shaped powdery grains released from flowering plants, which are carried by the wind or insects and serve to cross-pollinate other plants of the same type for reproductive purposes. When pollen is present in the air, it can land in a person’s eyes, nose, lungs, and skin to set up an allergic reaction. Symptoms may include allergic rhinitis (hay fever), allergic conjunctivitis (eye allergy), and allergic asthma.

Pollens that are spread by the wind are usually the main cause of seasonal allergies, while pollens that rely on insects (such as the honeybee) to be carried to other plants do not. Most plants with bright, vibrant flowers (such as roses) are insect-pollinated and do not generally cause seasonal allergies since the pollen is not usually present in the air. Pollen can travel long distances and the levels in the air can vary from day to day. Levels of pollen tend to be highest from early morning to mid-morning.

Most plants start to release pollen in the spring, including grass. Grass pollen levels are generally highest in the late spring and early summer. Outdoor moulds begin releasing allergy-triggering spores in the spring. Grass pollen and outdoor mould spores usually hit a high point during April -June. Moist air is ideal for mould growth, so those who live in humid areas should be aware that mould can release spores all year long in these conditions. Though not common, parts of India with ragweed see pollen allergy during late summer. As the temperature drops, pollen tends to calm down in most regions.

Symptoms

Common symptoms include itchy eyes, a runny nose, and sneezing. Toddlers who are experiencing seasonal allergies commonly rub their eyes and noses throughout the day. You may notice a small crease on your little one’s nose caused by them pushing their nose up throughout the day. They also commonly sleep with their mouths open because they find it easier to breathe that way.

How to find relief

If your child is sensitive to pollen, try playing outside in the late afternoons as pollen tends to peak in the mornings. Sunglasses may help if your toddler gets itchy eyes when playing outside. On warm days, avoid opening the windows because this will encourage pollen to come into your house. Consider installing a HEPA filter in your central air-conditioner to remove allergens from the air. It may also be helpful to give your child a bath every night before bed. This will help to remove allergens like dust or pollen from their skin and help them sleep.

Talk to your doctor or allergy specialist about your child’s symptoms. They will likely keep a symptom diary and/or perform an allergy skin test that can pinpoint exactly which allergens trigger your symptoms. Once you’ve nailed down what the cause is, your doctor will be able to run you through possible treatments – immunotherapy treatments, allergy shots, anti-allergic tablets, nasal steroid sprays or other solutions.

(The writer is Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, Altius Hospital, Bangalore.)

