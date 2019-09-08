5 things that help you lose your baby weight

By Ghazal Alagh

Advertising

Seeing yourself get out of shape during pregnancy doesn’t affect you much until you have delivered the little one. We, as mothers, seem to tap into unknown reserves of patience as we carry our babies to term but somehow tend to lose all of it right after the delivery. Seeing fit people around suddenly makes you conscious of those extra pounds on the body. The stubborn baby fat doesn’t go off easily and the desperation to get back in shape starts increasing.

Well, moms, don’t be in a hurry to lose weight by cutting down on food and overexerting yourself. Your body gained this weight slowly so give it time to shed the fat gradually. Don’t compare yourself with a celebrity or your friend who lost it all immediately. Every body type is different. Here are a few tips to lose your baby fat in a healthy manner:

Sleep well

Being a new parent with added responsibilities of nurturing your baby can cause a lot of mental and physical stress. This lack of sleep and stress makes it harder for your body to lose weight. Inadequate sleep increases cortisol levels and negatively impacts metabolism. It is absolutely essential for you to take breaks and have proper rest if you want to lose weight.

Advertising

Stay hydrated

Not drinking enough water in a day can make you dehydrated, which in turn reduces your metabolism. Make sure that you drink plenty of water and eat foods that have high water content. Water makes you feel full and prevents overeating. It also keeps the energy high, increases metabolism, and is great for gut health. Drinking lots of water helps in burning that extra fat that your body has stored over a period of nine months.

Exercise regularly

While you begin your workout post-delivery, ascertain that you start with low-intensity exercises. Rest for at least six to eight weeks and then plan your workout regime once your body recovers from the stress of delivery. Directly starting with high impact workout can cause overexertion and fatigue. You may choose brisk walking or opt for yoga while building your postpartum exercise routine.

Eat right

The shortcut to weight loss, not eating enough or cutting down calories, doesn’t work in real life. If you start skipping meals just to get back into shape, you might end up putting on more weight. If you eat less, your body will start storing fat, so you need to plan your meals properly. Increase the intake of fruits and vegetables, cut down on high-calorie drinks, watch your portion size, have fresh well-balanced food instead of packaged ones and eat at frequent intervals. Your body is healing so make sure to have the right balance of nutrients and calories in every meal.

Grab the wonder tonic – Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is loaded with acetic acid which is known to suppress fat accumulation in the body. Daily intake can be useful in reducing body weight as it keeps you full and thereby kills those untimely cravings. It contains Vitamin A, C & E, enzymes, potassium, magnesium and calcium. Drinking this wonder tonic every morning helps in improving metabolism and assists in weight loss.

The desperation to get back in shape post-delivery is very natural, the only thing to keep in mind is to do it the right way. Eating less and working out more while your body is still gaining back its strength can be disastrous. You waited for nine months to have your baby and now it’s time to wait for another few months to lose that baby weight in a healthy way.

(The writer is Co-founder of MamaEarth.)