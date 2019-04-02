Lack of social connections can lead to mental health concerns in children

By Jenisha Shah

Advertising

We are all social creatures and crave relationships from the beginning of life itself. Being social begins with the baby’s first cry, that powerful eye-to-eye gaze and that adorable smile. For children, making friends is a vital part of growing up and an essential part of being social.

Why is it important for us to be social? According to Russian psychologist, Lev Vygotsky’s Social Development Theory, social interaction precedes development. Vygotsky’s main assertion was that children are ingrained in different socio-cultural contexts and their cognitive development is advanced through social interaction with more skilled individuals.

Social interaction develops in family, school, neighbourhood and recreational spaces. One major social interaction for a child is with peers. It is the foundation for many important aspects of emotional development such as the development of self-concept, self-esteem and identity. Children learn about themselves during interactions with each other and use this information to form a sense of their own selves–who they are. It has been known that children learn by imitating what they see in their environment, hence it is important to have a healthy social environment.

Advertising

Peer interactions have been decreasing due to reasons like lack of quality time to engage in play, pressures of competitive activity classes, increase in screen time, and often lack of siblings as well. Poor peer relationships increases the risk for future adjustment problems, including dropping out of school, delinquency and emotional problems. Interactions help children begin to establish a sense of “self” and sense of others which is essential to the development of empathy.

We all know and believe that people need people, and children are happier when they know how to develop and cultivate relationships with other children. Social relationships are developed when one human connects with another human, which could have either been created intentionally or unintentionally, for instance, a child smiling at another child waiting in a queue or a parent talking to another parent at the park.

To appreciate the impact of social connection on the state of our body, we may consider what happens when it is abruptly cut off. When a person is socially isolated, as it is a basic human need, the body will perceive the situation as a threat and release stress hormones. The long-term release of these hormones over an extended period have been proven to increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, elevated blood pressure, and cognitive deterioration. Children who have good social relationships have been known to have greater self-esteem than those who do not and are less likely to experience mental health problems including depression and anxiety.

Norwegian Social Research Institute (NOVA) focused on examining the extent of mental health problems among adolescents. The study found that a significantly greater proportion of those lacking a close friend reported having depressive symptoms than those with close friends.

How can we support children to develop socially?

Firstly, as parents it is important to be involved in physical activities/outings and promoting children to be physically active. For example, simply taking a walk or a bike ride with your children provides opportunities for meeting others.

· Joining a group or a club has been found to be a good way to meet new people, develop relationships and a sense of belonging.

· Encourage and engage in family routines and rituals like bedtime stories, visiting the park together on weekends or also just having meals together.

· Demonstrate to your child how friendships work by letting them see how you behave with your friends.

· Offer children ideas or icebreakers to help start conversations with others and role-play what they may say to someone they meet.

To conclude, “A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside.” -Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne

Advertising

(The writer is Clinical Psychologist & Outreach Associate at Mpower.)