Kota C-section death raises questions: How safe are Caesarean deliveries and what complications can occur?

Written by Dr Preeti Rastogi

A woman died while the condition of five others deteriorated due to complications following caesarean deliveries at a government medical college and hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota. Considered very safe and life-saving when medically necessary, what are chances of complications with this procedure?

“While complications can happen, most C-sections are completed safely. The risks are usually lower when the surgery is done in a well-equipped hospital with experienced doctors, trained nurses, proper hygiene and emergency support systems. Early recognition of warning signs such as fever, severe pain, breathing difficulty, excessive bleeding or swelling is very important because timely treatment can save lives,” says Dr Preeti Rastogi, Director & HOD, Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Medanta, Gurugram.

The exact cause of the complications in the Kota case is under investigation, so individual incidents should not be seen as representative of the overall safety profile of caesarean deliveries, she explains.

What is a C-section delivery?

A Caesarean section, or C-section, is a surgery used to deliver a baby through cuts made in the mother’s abdomen and uterus. It is often done when a normal vaginal delivery may be risky for the mother or baby. In many cases, C-sections are life-saving procedures. However, like all surgeries, they can sometimes lead to complications.

While medically necessary C-sections save lives, non-essential caesarean deliveries should be carefully evaluated after discussion with the treating obstetrician.

When does a C-section procedure become complicated?

C-section complications can happen during the surgery, immediately after delivery, or even weeks later. Some complications are mild and manageable, while others can become serious if not treated quickly.

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One of the most common complications is infection. Infection may occur at the surgical wound, inside the uterus, or in nearby organs such as the bladder. Women with infection may develop fever, pain, redness around the stitches, swelling or foul-smelling discharge. Doctors usually treat these infections with antibiotics, but severe infections may require longer hospital care.

Heavy bleeding, also called postpartum hemorrhage, is another major risk. Since a C-section is a surgery, blood loss is generally higher than in a vaginal delivery. In some cases, bleeding becomes severe enough that the mother may need a blood transfusion or emergency treatment. Excessive bleeding can become life-threatening if not controlled quickly.

Some women may also develop blood clots after surgery. These clots usually form in the legs or pelvic veins. If a clot travels to the lungs, it can block blood flow and become extremely dangerous. Doctors often encourage women to start walking carefully after surgery to reduce this risk.

Complications related to anesthesia can also occur. During a C-section, women are usually given spinal, epidural or general anesthesia. Some patients may experience allergic reactions, breathing problems, low blood pressure, severe headache, or nausea due to these medicines. Serious reactions are uncommon but possible.

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In rare cases, nearby organs such as the bladder or bowel may get injured during surgery. These injuries can lead to pain, infection, urine leakage, or the need for additional surgery. Although uncommon, such complications require immediate medical attention.

Are new-borns at risk too?

Babies can also face some risks during a C-section. Some newborns may develop temporary breathing problems, especially if they are delivered before labour begins naturally. Very rarely, the baby’s skin may accidentally get cut during the surgery.

Recovery after a C-section requires careful hygiene and regular monitoring of wound healing. Mothers may experience pain around the stitches, difficulty moving, weakness, or tiredness for several weeks. Keeping the surgical area clean and dry is important, as poor wound care can increase the risk of infection or reopening of stitches.

What about future pregnancies?

C-sections can also affect future pregnancies. Women who have had one or more C-sections may face a higher risk of problems related to the placenta in future pregnancies. There could be bleeding that would require complex treatment. The scar on the uterus may also weaken and, in rare situations, tear during a future pregnancy or labour.

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