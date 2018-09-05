Know about the health benefits of cinnamon for kids

Give your kids a daily dose of cinnamon. (Source: Dreamstime) Give your kids a daily dose of cinnamon. (Source: Dreamstime)

Cinnamon has several uses as a natural remedy and as a key ingredient in your family’s daily diet.

By Dr Partap Chauhan

People either love or hate cinnamon, there is no middle way with this pungent-sweet spice. Like with many things in life, love for this spice has to be acquired, and it must begin early.

Ayurveda recommends that a person should include all six tastes (sweet, sour, salty, pungent, bitter and astringent) in meals. Do not let your personal preferences keep your child away from the benefits of spices and herbs, especially if it has as many qualities as cinnamon. Here are a few health benefits of cinnamon.

Oral and dental health

Cinnamon effectively reduces germs in the oral cavity and fights problems of bad breath and dental pain. If your child has toothache, boil a small piece of cinnamon in water and use it as a mouthwash. Applying cinnamon oil also helps.

Relief in cough and cold

For relief from common cold and cough problems, boil a 3-4 cm cinnamon stick and half teaspoon of black pepper in one cup of water and keep boiling until the water reduces to half. Strain, let the water cool and give it to your child with a teaspoon of honey.

Treats yeast infection

Including a little cinnamon in meals everyday increases immunity. If your child has a yeast infection, prepare a concoction of cinnamon extract (steps same as above), and apply with a swab of cotton on the affected area. Remember, if the infection is on the inner thighs or genital area, dilute the solution with a little water.

How to use cinnamon in food

Sprinkle some cinnamon for a healthy breakfast. (Source: Dreamstime) Sprinkle some cinnamon for a healthy breakfast. (Source: Dreamstime)

Children can be picky about certain tastes, but with a little harmless trickery, you can encourage your kid to gradually like cinnamon. Here are a few simple tips.

Add a pinch of cinnamon in sweet yogurt. Cut a fresh apple in slices and sprinkle cinnamon powder. If you bake at home, you can add cinnamon to the recipe. Cut nuts and dried fruits in small chunks and sprinkle cinnamon powder on top. Serve oats or some healthy wholegrain dish and use cinnamon to add flavour. Instead of mixing chocolate powder in milk, you can add a pinch of cinnamon powder.

A balanced diet is essential for complete growth and development of children. Make sure to include all healthy spices and herbs as part of the diet and encourage your child to eat healthy.

(The writer is director of Jiva Ayurveda, an author, public speaker, TV personality and Ayurved Acharya.)