‘IVF success rate has peaked with one in four resulting in pregnancy’

The success rate of two common fertility treatments–in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) have increased with only one in four attempts resulting in pregnancy.

The figures have reportedly been obtained from the national registries in 36 European countries. For ICSI, the pregnancy rate was 24 per cent and for IVF, 27 per cent. The researchers assessed 800,000 IVF and ICSI treatment cycles performed in 2016, which resulted in the birth of 165,000 babies.

“We are probably getting near a normal pregnancy rate that would happen naturally for one embryo,” Roy Farquharson, chairman, European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), was quoted as saying.

Alternatively, it could be because fertility treatments are being sought by a growing number of older women who have lower success rates, said Claire Roberts of the University of Adelaide.

Dr Christian de Geyter, chair of the ESHRE’s European IVF Monitoring Consortium, said that treatments which incorporate frozen embryos is also on the rise.

Dr de Geyter pointed out, “The biggest upwards movement, however, is from treatments with frozen eggs, which have been revolutionised by the widespread introduction of vitrification (form of technology which involves the freezing of an egg or embryo).”