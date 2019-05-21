How to use baby wipes to keep your newborn fresh in summers

How to use baby wipes on baby: Summers are hot, dusty and sweaty and can leave your baby extremely uncomfortable. But it may not be possible to give your baby a bath each time, for instance, when you are outside and do not have access to a good and clean bathroom. So, how do you ensure your baby remains fresh? Use baby wipes.

Some of the common problems your baby can face in summer are heat rashes, diaper rashes, and dry skin. Sweat can clog the pores of your baby’s delicate skin. In this case, baby wipes can come handy for a quick clean-up. They are a good alternative to bathing. They keep your child free of dust and sweat while moisturising their skin and soothing them in hot summers.

Make sure the baby wipes you use for your baby are alcohol-free and unscented, to minimise irritation. Test out a few types to confirm it is not causing a reaction on your baby’s sensitive skin. You can opt for eco-friendly baby wipes made with natural ingredients such as plant fibres. There are also some wipes which have about 98 per cent water content instead of alcohol and no harmful ingredients for perfumery. This will ensure your baby is protected from skin allergies.

So, next time you head out with your little one in summers, do not forget to carry a pack of baby wipes.