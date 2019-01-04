Baby care tips in winter to keep diseases at bay

Here are some tips for new moms to take care of your baby in this biting cold.

By Dr Rita Bakshi

It’s definitely not easy being a new mom. From sleepless nights to taking care of your baby’s nourishment, it takes a lot to bring up a baby.

Winter has already begun and it is very essential for the new mothers to take the right care of their little ones. The dipping atmospheric temperature requires extra care for the baby as most of their energy is used to sustain the temperature of the body. Also, winter is the time when most viruses and infections threaten to infiltrate and invade their wellbeing. A newborn’s body could easily become a host for various diseases as immunity levels are weakened.

So, here are some tips for new moms to take care of your baby in this biting cold.

How to dress your baby for winter?

Firstly, it is very important to always dress your baby in layers. Even if you do feel that it is not very cold, always remember that your baby still needs multiple layers of clothing. Therefore, make layering the key to this winter for your baby. One essential tip while dressing your newborn is to always add one more layer to the numbers of layers that you are wearing.

Oil masages for babies during winters

Regular massages for newborn babies are a must. The body massage regulates the flow of blood and can also boost immunity levels. Ideally, do the massage an hour or two before the baby’s bath and make sure the surroundings are warm while the baby’s clothes are off. Use coconut oil, almond oil and olive oil.

Vitamin D for babies during winters

Let your baby also sunbathe a bit. Make up a bit for the biting cold and let the baby also take in some Vitamin D. The sun reduces the effect of the winter and that also makes the baby more active, energetic and lively. They will also be able to get some fresh air and feel better. Restricting the baby indoors can be gloomy and dull for both mother and baby.

Winter foods for babies

Include honey in your baby’s diet as it has benefits of giving warmth to the baby’s body. Honey also has several nutritional benefits and can be a rich source of multi vitamins and flavonoids. Honey gives instant relief from cold, flu and cough and acts as a natural aid for sleep and eczema.

Keep your baby’s skin protected during winters

For these harsh winters, use a humidifier in the baby’s room which shall maintain the content of moisture in the room. Winters can extract the natural moistness, leaving the baby’s skin dry and parched. Therefore, a humidifier is a must.

Breastfeed your newborn as it boosts immunity and helps him fight several infections. Breastfeeding also develops a bond between the mother and baby and should be the only source of nutrition for the first six months.

Adhere to the vaccination schedule properly and make sure they take place as prescribed by the doctor.

(The writer is Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre.)