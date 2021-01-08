How to tackle your baby’s first winter

In addition to skin protection and using hydrating products, wrapping your baby in a soft, warm fabric is of prime importance. (Source: Pixabay)

By Rajesh Vohra

Welcoming your little bundle of joy can be a gratifying and thrilling experience. While parents and the baby embark on a new journey full of fun, exciting and testing times, the winter season doubles the trouble with the need of extra attention to the baby’s skin protection. As you go gaga over your baby’s skin adoring its suppleness, shine and health each time you snuggle, it also demands a special skin care regime, especially for winters.

As the air gets drier and colder, it is very important to care for the baby’s skin, which is more susceptible to moisture loss during winter. Following are some tips with a few precautions that can make sure that you ace the first winter of your baby keeping him warm and snug with a healthy and well protected skin.

ALSO READ | 5 winter nutrition food ideas and tips for infants on solids

To start with, one should pick baby products that do not contain parabens, SLS, SLES, dyes, alcohol and artificial colours.

Always follow the rule of Massage -> Bathe -> Moisturise.

Massage: Moisturising oils such as olive oil, almond oil, Vitamin E oil help the baby’s skin to be firm, nourished, soft and protected.

Bathe: Bathe the baby for 3 to 5 minutes with warm water and a gentle body wash and shampoo (formulated for babies). Products with soothing and softening properties of oats, glycerin or pot marigold provide rich and gentle care to the baby’s hair and skin. Pat dry the baby’s skin instead of rubbing after bathing.

Moisturise: Baby lotions or rich creams should be immediately applied after the bath, while the skin is still wet for better absorption. Products with non-stick formulations which do not clog the pores should be preferred. Ingredients like almond milk, vitamin E and glycerine are great for nourishing and moisturising skin.

In addition to skin protection and using hydrating products, wrapping your baby in a soft, warm fabric is of prime importance. The layer of fabric/clothing closest to the baby’s skin should be thin, light and soft to avoid any irritation or rashes on its gentle skin. One should wash the baby’s clothes with specially formulated baby laundry detergents that do not have harsh chemicals.

Give your baby a lot of water (after you start them on water) to keep them hydrated in dry winter months and place a cool mist humidifier near its crib to keep the air moist. Also, make sure to keep the humidifier clean so that it doesn’t develop mold.

ALSO READ | 6 easy tips to nurture newborns during the pandemic

To avoid the chilly and cold winds outside, you may be tempted to use heaters to make the house extra warm for your little one, but air passing through heaters can be even drier for your baby’s skin so you should avoid high heat or prolonged use of heaters to prevent moisture loss from the already dry winter air. Keep a check on baby’s chapped lips by dabbing some breast milk on them and all of these measures should keep your worries limited to just fitting in extra cuddles for your ray of sunshine.

(The writer is CEO – Artsana India Pvt Ltd)