How to protect your child from seasonal allergies

By Dr Rita Bakshi

Advertising

How to avoid seasonal allergies in child: The deteriorating environmental conditions are having a detrimental effect on children as they are vulnerable and most exposed to infections. Dust, pollution, dirt and seasonal changes in the environment all contribute to allergies that can severely affect children.

Seasonal allergies

As the name suggests, seasonal allergies attack the health of children at different times of the year. Different seasons are accompanied by varying problems for children as they have a comparatively weaker immune system. This is also known as allergic rhinitis or hay fever. Seasonal allergy symptoms occur when airborne bacteria and pollen enter the eyes, nose and throat and are all set to pose an allergic reaction to the little ones.

Also Read| Easy Ayurveda treatments to cure common cold in children

Advertising

This happens due to latex, some foods, furry animals, certain types of fungi, bacterial enzymes and synthetic clothing as well.

Symptoms of the condition

The most common symptoms comprise of a runny nose, multiple sneezes, congestion, watery eyes and nose, sore throat, chronic cough and some skin problems as well.

Some kids even experience unnecessary fatigue, poor concentration, lack of sleep, sinus infections and behavioural issues.

Also Read| How cow’s milk allergy is different from lactose intolerance

Tips to reduce contact to seasonal allergy triggers

· The very common mistake that most children make is that they do not wash their hands before sitting down for a meal. Thus, it is the responsibility of parents to ensure that children wash their hands and faces as soon as they come in from outside so they don’t rub or consume bacteria.

· Ensure that the windows in your home and car are closed. This shall reduce the child’s exposure to germs and pollen. Use air-conditioning to keep your home and vehicle cool and levelled.

· Dry your clothes in the dryer and not by hanging them outside. This shall prevent your clothes from the pollen dust that’s present in the environment.

· Make sure your child takes a bath before hitting the bed. This potentially removes and washes off all the allergens and averts allergy problems.

· Always keep a sanitiser handy and make it a habit to use it at regular intervals.

Our children are prone to allergies, most of which are communicable. A majority of children who approach us with allergies that are communicable or triggered due to reactions to certain foods. Children tend to catch infections from the playground, public toilet, school buses and via handshakes. A proper check by parents can substantially reduce rashes, red spots, eczema and itching.

Advertising

(The writer is Senior Gynaecologist and Founder, International Fertility Centre.)