How to protect your child from common monsoon illnesses

By Dr Maninder Dhaliwal

The onset of monsoon brings respite from the gruelling heat of summer. However, along with the respite it also increases the risk of a variety of water, food and mosquito borne diseases. This is primarily caused due to the change in weather which leads to dampness that increases the growth and spreading of bacterial microbes, especially in children. These cause infectious diseases and precautions should be observed to protect children.

Common monsoon related illnesses and precautions

Mosquito-borne diseases

Dengue, malaria and chikungunya are very common during monsoon. They are accompanied by high fever, severe body pains, rashes, vomiting and abdominal pain. Dengue when severe can cause bleeding, circulatory problems and organ dysfunction. Dengue and chikungunya are viral diseases and there are no specific anti-malarial medicines which can be taken to cure the disease. Treatment in these conditions is supportive, such as adequate fluid intake (up to twice or more of usual intake) and rest. Severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, lethargy and bleeding in dengue require immediate medical attention.

Food and water borne diseases

These are caused due to increased breeding of houseflies during monsoons which leads to contamination of water and food items. Diseases like typhoid, hepatitis, diarrhea, dysentery and worm infestations are caused widely due to consumption of contaminated food and water. Typhoid and diarrhea cause fever and abdominal pain while dysentery leads to abdominal cramping and passage of blood in stool. Hepatitis (Hepatitis A, E) affects the liver and leads to vomiting and jaundice accompanied with fever. Antibiotics are prescribed to treat typhoid and certain types of gastroenteritis in addition to a light diet and regular hydration. To prevent hepatitis, it is important to maintain hand hygiene. These food and water borne diseases also cause dehydration, especially in infants and toddlers. Hence ORS and liquids such as dal water, buttermilk should be frequently given during the illness.

Skin diseases

Issues such as scabies are also common during monsoon. This is caused by parasitic mites thriving in humid areas such as armpits, skin folds, elbows or the scalp. It is contagious and can be caused by skin-to-skin contact, spreading when personal hygiene is poor. Apart from scabies, fungal skin infections can also occur due to moist clothing and wet footwear. These conditions can be treated with skin creams and topical applicants.

Air-borne diseases

Common cold and flu are caused by viruses, which are highly contagious and spread rapidly during this season. They are accompanied by fatigue, fever, and body ache and generally last for less than a week. A child who is down with flu should be given lot of warm liquids such as soup along with good rest and hydration. As flu spreads easily, the affected child should be restricted from coming in close contact with other children. Preventive measures such as washing hands frequently and covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing is recommended.

Allergies and asthmatic conditions

During the rainy season, these problems tend to exacerbate in children due to increased humidity, fungus growth and pollen in the environment. Children suffering from these ailments should consult a paediatrician for necessary intervention.

Preventive measures

Ensure a healthy and balanced diet including fruits, milk, eggs and nuts to improve the child’s immunity. Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly before eating and drinking water should be filtered and boiled. Avoid spicy and sugary foods, especially street food. Freshly prepared home food is the healthiest choice during the rains.

Make sure your child washes hands before each meal, after outdoor play and post using the toilet. Washing hands, six to eight times a day, is one of the easiest and effective means to limit the spread of infection via faeces, body fluids, and inanimate objects. Feet including the toes should also be washed well. A warm shower after getting drenched in the rain is a good way to get rid of germs. Make sure children wear dry clothing and socks and avoid damp shoes to prevent fungal infections.

Ensure that your child wears full sleeves and covered clothes when they step out, especially during the day. Using mosquito repellents, creams and sprays on exposed skin and clothing is also recommended to prevent mosquito bites.

If your child is prone to allergies, keep a watch on walls, carpets and curtains for fungal growth. It is a good practice to regularly wash and change bedsheets, blankets and other household items to prevent accumulation of allergens.

Dengue mosquitoes breed in stagnated clear water. Hence it is important to ensure that water doesn’t accumulate in coolers, flower pots or drains near your house.

Common illnesses during monsoons if not treated in time, can lead to more serious problems like severe dengue or pneumonia. Hence it is important to consult a pediatrician early, in case your child experiences symptoms such as persistent vomiting, poor oral intake, lethargy, severe abdominal pain, bleeding or decreased urine frequency. Vaccination is advisable against flu and pneumococcal disease.

(The writer is Associate Director – Paediatric Critical Care, Medanta – The Medicity.)