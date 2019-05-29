How to protect your baby’s skin from the hot summer sun

By Rajesh Vohra

How to protect your baby’s skin in summer: Over two decades, the definition of parenting has changed immensely. In earlier times, parents used to take their baby out only after they turned six months old. Today, parents want to explore everything with their newborn. They want to enjoy each moment, click pictures and make beautiful memories with them. It is certainly lovely to go out with the baby in sunshine but the cumulative nature of sun damage indicates that babies should be protected from exposure to UV and infrared rays since the day they are born.

The UVA (skin damaging), UVB (burning rays) and infrared rays not only cause sunburn to the baby but also do long-term damage to their skin. Thus, it is essential to choose the right kind of sun protection cream or spray that protects the baby from all the three i.e. UVA, UVB and Infrared rays. It is also important to check that the sun protection product has been dermatologically tested and suitable to use on babies and kids.

Parents should also buy those sunscreen creams which are water resistant so if your baby goes out and is exposed to moisture during a swim or while sweating, the layer of protection doesn’t smudge away. Also, before buying these creams please check the PA rating mentioned on the tube/bottle of the product. Any cosmetic product for babies which has PA rating below 4 is not ideal for the baby’s skin protection.

Here are a few tips to prevent damage to your child’s skin and spend a happy summer:

· Many doctors and child specialists recommend using a baby sun screen especially for extremely hot days when the sun is at its peak. In addition to sun protection, parents should also be alert to make sure that the baby does not feel too warm and drinks plenty of fluids.

· Several times, babies resist application of sunscreens but parents must not let them be exposed to the outdoors without it. For very small babies, other than sunscreen lotions and creams parents must buy hats, caps, cotton cloths which can lower the effect of heat waves and skin damage on kids.

· It’s vital to choose sunscreen that is optimally effective against the sun’s harmful rays, keeping the health of the young skin a priority. Try to look for broader features like water-resistant SPF (Sun Protection Factor), which is easy to apply and includes natural moisturising extracts in order to use one product suitable for all activities like swimming, travelling and playing.

· A lot of sunblock comes in different variants like creams and sprays. Bottled sprays can make application easy on babies who don’t like to be touched much. However, a creamy base may take longer to apply but provides high protection for sensitive and delicate skin; they’re worth it to make sure your baby is fully covered.

(The writer is CEO-Artsana India. With inputs from Chicco Baby Research Center.)