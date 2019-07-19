How to protect your baby from mosquitoes this monsoon

By Rishu Gandhi

The monsoons are here, increasing risk of dengue and chikungunya. However, before you buy insect repellent for your baby, here are some points to be kept in mind.

The monsoon season is a refreshing time for everyone as it brings relief from the harsh summer season. Along with the cool breezes, the rainy season also bring many diseases. One of the prominent reasons behind the disease is rainwater lying around that makes different types of mosquitoes easy to breed and increase the risk of malaria, chikungunya and dengue fever.

Besides, monsoon is high in humidity which contributes to fungal infection and numerous skin diseases. Here are some natural methods and general practices that keep mosquitoes away effectively.

Ways to protect your babies from mosquitoes:

Clear out stagnant water

Always check around your house if there is any standing water. The rainfall fills the excess water inside pots, holes, tyres, dustbins and other materials which are not in use. So, clear these spaces immediately to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Keep doors and windows closed

The atmosphere in rainy season is very humid due to which it becomes the most favourable environment for mosquitoes to breed. It’s advisable to keep all the doors and windows closed to stay safe from mosquito-transmitted disease.

Keep the baby covered

Make sure to make your baby wear long-sleeved shirt and pants to avoid insect bites. Avoid synthetic fabric and instead go for soft and breathable clothes. You can also use mosquito nets to protect the baby while sleeping.

Clean your surroundings and use natural plants

Make sure to trim bushes and trees around your house. Plant tulsi, as it has several natural properties and also stops mosquitoes from entering your house. This is one of the best ways to get rid of monsoon related diseases.

Keep your baby clean

Baby skin is very sensitive which make it particularly vulnerable during the monsoon season. Humidity in the atmosphere, build-up of sweat and dirt on the baby’s skin can cause skin related issues. So, make sure to bathe your baby with lukewarm water twice a day to keep him/her skin clean.

Don’t leave home without insect repellent

This is one of the easiest methods to keep the baby and yourself safe from insects and mosquitoes in the monsoon. Use the best quality repellent for babies or natural insect repellent that keep insects like ants, fleas, mosquitoes, etc, away for hours. Repellent is the best fit as it can be used anytime as they are travel friendly.

How to choose the best insect repellent for babies

Refrain from using repellent with DEET

Avoid putting any product with DEET on a baby less than two months of age. Instead, consider all-natural repellents for your baby as they help to secure environment around the baby. Products that contain DEET can also lead to sunburn. So, refrain from using insect repellent with DEET.

Avoid repellents with synthetic fragrances

Mosquitoes are more attracted towards perfumes. Use unscented or lightly scented repellent with natural oils to keep mosquitoes from attacking the baby.

Choose a natural repellent

If you want to avoid harsh chemicals on your baby’s delicate skin then go for natural insect repellent that contain essential oils such as citronella, lemon grass, eucalyptus and camphor. These non-toxic repellents help to protect your baby from insects. You need to apply this after 3-4 hours to ensure maximum protection.

Check the product label carefully

Before buying baby products, always check the label carefully. Check whether the product is safe to use on the baby’s skin, see the list of ingredients and check for the shelf life of the product. Also, try to choose insect repellent over mosquito repellent as it will shield the baby from mosquitoes and other insects as well.

These tips will ensure protection against insects during the monsoons. Adequate precautions will help you and your little ones to enjoy the rains to the fullest.

(The writer is Founder and Head Brand Strategist, Mother Sparsh.)