How to protect babies from mosquitoes: Simple daily steps

In the current season and certain times across the year, rarely do we get any respite from being exposed to different mosquitoes and insects. Changes in climate and increase in humidity have intensified the problem. Babies / children are all the more unprepared to deal with mosquitoes and hence become easy targets for them. For the little ones, especially, the bites are not only annoying, but can even lead to irritation and allergic reactions with extended and long-lasting skin rashes. More so, mosquitoes are potential carrier of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

Two of the main preventive tools that the World Health Organization suggests to protect children from mosquitoes are: controlling the environment and the use of mosquito repellents.

In case of a baby in the family, one has to be extra cautious as it is important to make sure that they are protected from mosquito bites. In an effort to protect your baby from mosquito bites, here are some easy steps to follow.

Choose the right mosquito repellent

The best way to protect your little one is by simply including anti-mosquito repellent in the daily regime. For babies, it is advisable to use products with delicate formulas that protects them from mosquitoes and are gentle on the skin, especially made for babies. Look for features like natural ingredients and products that are dermatologically tested and chemical free, ensuring gentle and delicate protection for infants and children.

While mosquito repellents are an effective way to protect your baby’s skin from being bitten, some of these repellents may be too strong for your baby’s skin, and may cause irritation and rashes hence it is important to choose a mosquito repellent that is free from alcohol, colours and synthetic perfumes. You should ideally choose a mosquito repellent that has been specially formulated for babies keeping their skin sensitivity in mind.

Avoid using scented/perfumed products

Other than being attracted to dark and bright colours, mosquitoes are also attracted to a variety of floral and fruity perfumes. So, it is best to make sure that your baby does not wear them.

Dress to protect

One of the most effective ways of protecting your baby is to minimise the area of exposed skin. Choose lightweight knits and cotton garments that allow the passage of air while covering your child’s body. Especially during rainy season when mosquitoes breed the most, younger babies can be dressed in body suits that cover as much of the body as possible. For older babies, dress them up in full sleeved shirts, long pants and shoes to protect them from mosquitoes.

Keep mosquito nets ready

Nets can be very effective if used well and the advantage is they have no negative health effects. If you share the bed with your baby, you can use a big net over it. And if your baby sleeps in a cot next to your bed, you can use a mosquito net over the cot. Similarly, you can also use mosquito nets for strollers when you take your baby out in the evening. It would be preferable to use net made of fine mesh fabric with elastic edging that easily fits the cot or stroller. While doing so, make sure that no mosquitoes are caught under the net.

(With inputs from Chicco Baby Research Centre. The writer is CEO, Artsana India.)