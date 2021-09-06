How to prevent UTI among children during the monsoon season

By Dr Amit Gupta

The monsoon season can bring many other things with it apart from the rains and a pleasant breeze. It brings mosquitoes and tons of fungal and other infections alongside it. Children have to be protected against these infections before they turn dangerous in no time. The rapid change in weather from hot and dry to sultry can decrease the immunity of youngsters.

One of the infections that children get during this season is urinary tract infection. This is common due to the moisture present within the air and if privates are not taken care of one can get a tract infection. It has been known that children pass urine far more frequently than adults as they need a smaller bladder. A UTI can very quickly become a kidney problem if not caught early and treated.

Symptoms of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI):

• Blood in the urine

• Smelly urine

• A burning feeling while urinating.

• Very dark or cloudy urine

• Notice a rise in frequency to urinate.

Untreated UTI, which has spread to the kidney, can have these symptoms:

• Nausea and vomiting throughout the day.

• Pain in the lumbar

• Fever

Children might get a tract infection if they do not sanitise their privates properly after visiting the washroom. The unidentified UTI can very quickly spread to the kidneys. There are two sorts of tract infections, which are cystitis and pyelonephritis. It is called cystitis when it impacts the bladder of the kid, and pyelonephritis when the infection impacts the kidneys. These infections can simply be treated with a dose of antibiotics. Never self-diagnose your child because it can cause other complications. Parents must take care of it so that the child has his or her medication timely and completes an antibiotic dose. If not diagnosed and treated timely the tract infection can become very dangerous very quickly and may impact your child’s kidneys.

How to prevent urinary tract infection:

Keep your kids well hydrated. Drink at least 7 – 8 glasses of water throughout the day. Fluids like fruit juices, soups can also be helpful.

Catheterise frequently using a good clean technique. If the child keeps the bladder empty of urine it will help prevent infections.

Prevent constipation. A huge amount of stools in the rectum can keep the bladder from emptying and may allow many bacteria to grow in kids. Thus, a healthy potty habit is highly recommended.

Bedding and pillows of infants and youngsters should be washed and ironed regularly before using again, so that it kills any bacteria or germs on the material.

Parents should wash their child’s clothes daily in order that sweat, dirt, or moisture does not lead to fungal /bacterial infections.

Include enough vitamin C and zinc to reduce bacterial growth in your kid’s diet and don’t make the child wear tight underwear.

A good bowel program is essential. Keep the poop off the privates as much as possible, which will help keep bacteria from causing an infection. Make sure to wipe from the front to the back.

(The writer is Senior Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida.)

