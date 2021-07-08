How to prevent tooth decay in kids

By Dr Jagdish Kathwate

Tooth decay can be labeled as a silent epidemic in kids. It is the need of the hour to teach your kids to maintain good oral hygiene and limit the intake of sugary food. Following good dental hygiene will take your kids a long way, while neglecting it can be problematic for the kids. Adhere to these essential tips given in the article right away.

When you think about the most common infectious disease in children, tooth decay may not strike your mind. But, it is one of the worrisome problems that is seen in most children. However, tooth decay can be prevented. Try to follow these important tips:

Make sure your children brush and floss daily

Try to clean your baby’s gums with a soft cloth or gauze pad to get rid of the plaque before the first teeth come in. When your child’s first teeth come in, clean his or her teeth with the help of a soft toothbrush. If your child is younger than three years, then his/her mouth can be rinsed with fluoride toothpaste. Teach kids above three years to brush properly and twice on a daily basis. Floss his/her teeth from time to time.

Cut down on sugar

Avoid giving your child sugary foods or drinks as that can lead to tooth decay. Remove a bottle from your baby’s mouth before he or she falls asleep. This practice helps prevent mouth bacteria from producing acids that lead to baby bottle tooth decay. Kids aged above three years shouldn’t be given candies, chocolates, or lollipops as they are sugar-laden.

Limit the intake of juice

Yes, it is the need of the hour to do so. In comparison with whole fruit, the juice is not as healthy as it is not loaded with fibre, has a huge amount of calories and added sugar. Avoid giving juice that can invite tooth decay.

Serve healthy foods for your child

Having nutritious foods can help keep tooth decay at bay. Try to make sure that your child eats fresh fruits, vegetables, and fruits. Mozzarella and other cheeses, yogurt, and milk are good for teeth. They can help the kids clear the mouth of harmful sugars and protect against plaque. Avoid giving sticky foods like raisins too. Make sure the child rinses his/her mouth thoroughly after every meal.

The last word: It is imperative for parents to take their kids for routine dental check-ups as suggested by the doctor. Also, don’t forget to go for regular follow-ups. After all, it is important to take care of your pearly whites.

(The writer is Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi Pune.)