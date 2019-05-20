How to prevent dehydration and heatstroke in children during summer

Prevent heatstroke in children during summer: The scorching summer heat can make your child feel fatigued and may even increase risk of heat-related illnesses like sunstroke. Here are some ways to protect your child from the summer heat and ensure they are in good health during the season:

Have summer foods and drinks to stay hydrated

Dehydration due to summer heat can lead to loss of nutrients in the body, more so in the case of children. Make sure your child has foods that can keep his or her body cool and hydrated. Summer fruits and vegetables are an essential part of your child’s healthy diet, which can keep the body hydrated while maintaining vitamin A and vitamin C nutrient in the body. This boosts immunity and protects your child from heatstroke. Get your child to drink plenty of water and summer drinks to beat the summer heat.

Wear light clothes

Opt for loose cotton fabrics and light-coloured clothing for your child during the summer season, which reflect sun’s rays and maximise the evaporation of sweat.

Limit sun exposure

Avoid peak sun hours as far as possible for your child’s outdoor activities because that is when the UV rays are the strongest. You can apply a small amount of sunscreen on the exposed areas of your child’s body, at least 30 minutes before sun exposure.

Sufficient rest time

Thanks to the summer heat, children tend to feel very tired. Get your child to sleep well so that they can get sufficient rest.

Summer hygiene

Make sure your child takes a bath regularly, washes hands, eyes, face and other body parts frequently, and wears clean clothes, to avoid bad body odour, skin rashes, and other illnesses.

Keep your house clean

Use clean towels, pillowcases and sheets in the house. Keep your house free of dust to protect your child from infections.